PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Highlight Litter Enforcement Corridors

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 2 (PennDOT) held an event today to explain the creation of and penalties of littering in a Litter Enforcement Corridor. As partners in this effort, PennDOT was joined at the event by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB).

During the event, the partners explained what a Litter Enforcement Corridor is, why they’re important and what the penalties are for littering in them.

“PennDOT is proud to be collaborate with the Pennsylvania State Police and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to build awareness of Litter Enforcement Corridors,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We encourage our municipal partners to reach out to their local PennDOT District Office for more information on designating a Litter Enforcement Corridor in their area.”

Today’s local event took place along Route 1001 (River Road) in Clearfield at Elliott’s Park. River Road is one of nine roads in Clearfield County to be designated as a Litter Enforcement Corridor. Sections of Route 120 in Elk and Clinton counties has also been designated as a Litter Enforcement Corridor. To date, more than 350 miles have been designated in the three counties.

Litter Enforcement Corridors have a high aesthetic or historic value worth preserving or need some additional help with litter issues. Approved segments are marked with signs to notify motorists of additional litter fines: doubled penalties for motorists caught scattering rubbish and tripled when it is done by a commercial business. Litter Enforcement Corridors also offer increased safety for workers or volunteers who are picking up trash in a designated corridor. When drivers in these areas see traffic control devices, they must yield the right of way, as in a construction work zone. For this reason, it’s important to plan a cleanup event with local or state authorities involved when possible. KPB representative Jodi Brennan noted, “Efforts to curb littering in Pennsylvania are extremely important. Our litter research study, conducted in partnership with PennDOT and DEP in 2019, documented over 500 million pieces of litter on Pennsylvania roadways. That litter blows around and often ends up being swept into our storm drains where it continues to travel to our local waterways and eventually our oceans. Whether intentional or not, litter negatively impacts our quality of life, the natural environment and economic development in communities across Pennsylvania. “

For more information on establishing a Litter Enforcement Corridor, consult PennDOT’s Roadside Enforcement Manual on PennDOT’s website.

