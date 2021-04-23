Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ADVISORY – BERKS COUNTY – APRIL 27 – PennDOT, Safety Partners to Highlight Safety During National Work Zone Awareness Week

​On Tuesday, PennDOT District 5 will join with Pennsylvania State Police, Highway Safety Network, Pennsylvania Motor Trucking Association, and H&K Group, Inc. to hold a media event to urge motorists to drive safely in work zones during the National Work Zone Awareness Week and the upcoming busy construction season.

The event will be held adjacent to the Interstate 78 Reconstruction Project in Greenwich Township, Berks County.

WHAT: PennDOT and safety partners to hold a news conference highlighting work zone safety. WHEN: Tuesday, April 27, 2021; 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM WHERE: Deer Run Road adjacent to Interstate 78 in Greenwich Township, Berks County, (441 Deer Run Road, Kutztown PA 19530 for navigation).

Masks are required during the event and social distancing and other safety practices must be followed.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #

