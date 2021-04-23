Everest Metro Police Officer Involved Critical Incident

SCHOFIELD, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Village of Weston, Wis. that occurred in the morning of Friday, April 23, 2021.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Everest Metro Police Officers were dispatched to respond to a report of a female requesting assistance. Officers entered the building and upon approaching the apartment, they heard a female screaming inside the apartment. Upon entry, officers were confronted by an armed male individual. During the incident, the officers discharged their weapons. The male individual has been transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Upon entry to the apartment, officers located one deceased female.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

DCI is leading the investigation into both the officers discharging their weapons and the deceased individual. DCI is assisted by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Marathon County Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marathon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

