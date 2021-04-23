Notice of Public Comment Periods – Rule Proposal and Proposed SIP Amendment for Reasonably Available Control Technology for Major Stationary Sources of the Oxides of Nitrogen

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 5:30 pm. The public hearing will be held using teleconferencing, which allows for both a video and voice over internet protocol (VOIP) connection:

- Weblink: https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=mb3fee2015d0d84cfedf61e0a667ff4

- By phone: Call-in Number: +1-202-860-2110 Access code: 157 595 4228

This hearing provides interested parties an opportunity to comment on a plan by the Department of Energy & Environment (DOEE) to submit to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) a proposed State Implementation Plan (SIP) Revision for meeting the requirements of Reasonably Available Control Technology (RACT) set forth by the federal Clean Air Act (CAA) for sources of Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx); and submission of Reasonably Available Control Technology for Major Stationary Sources of the Oxides of Nitrogen Regulations, which is being proposed concurrently as a federally enforceable measure. Once the District has completed its procedures, the proposed revisions to the SIP will be submitted to EPA for approval.

The EPA designated the District as a Marginal Nonattainment Area for the 2015 8-hour Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) after promulgation of the revised standards established at 0.070 parts per million (ppm) effective on August 3, 2018 (83 Fed. Reg. 25776, June 4, 2018). Furthermore, Implementation of the 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standards for Ozone: State Implementation Plan Requirements (83 FR 62998, December 6, 2018) states that areas classified as “moderate” non-attainment for ozone must submit a certification that their existing rules fulfill the 8-hour ozone RACT requirements. For the purposes of regulating stationary sources, even though the Washington, DC-MD-VA metropolitan area is designated as a “marginal” ozone nonattainment area, it is required to meet RACT requirements equivalent to those for a “moderate” ozone nonattainment area for the federal 8-hour ozone NAAQS because it is in the Ozone Transport Region established under Section 184 of the CAA. Attaining and maintaining concentrations of ground-level ozone below the health-based standard is important because ozone is a serious human health threat, and also can cause damage to important food crops, forests, and wildlife.

is certifying through this proposed SIP Revision that the District of Columbia's proposed Reasonably Available Control Technology for Major Stationary Sources of the Oxides of Nitrogen Regulations meet the CAA RACT requirements in regards to control of NOx under the 2015 8-hour ozone NAAQS upon finalization of the rule proposed NOX RACT rule published concurrently, with the exception of units fired by digester gas at the DC Water Blue Plains facility. is also proposing that the existing case-by-case RACT determination for the DC Water Blue Plains facility continues to be RACT for units not directly regulated under the proposed Reasonably Available Control Technology for Major Stationary Sources of the Oxides of Nitrogen Regulations. A separate public hearing notice is being issued concerning CAA RACT requirements in regards to control of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

DOEE is seeking public comments on this proposed SIP Revision (also attached below).

Interested parties wishing to testify at this hearing should submit, in writing, their name, address, telephone number and affiliation to:

Department Of Energy and Environment Air Quality Division (AQD) 1200 First Street, NE, Fifth Floor Washington, DC 20002

or

email Mr. Joseph Jakuta at [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. on May 24, 2021.

Interested parties may also submit written comments to AQD’s Monitoring and Assessment Branch at the same address or by email to Mr. Joseph Jakuta at [email protected].

Questions can be directed to Mr. Joseph Jakuta at [email protected] or by phone at 202-669-5817. No comments will be accepted after May 24, 2021.