Austin-Based Son of Rand Design Studio To Launch Shop of Curated Art Objects
LGBTQIA+ owned design studio brings work of underrepresented independent designers to the Southern United States through independent design and art e-shopAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Son of Rand, an Austin-based design studio, is launching an e-shop at https://www.sonofrand.com/shop to introduce the carefully curated work of independent designers who are not well represented in the Southern region of the US but whose creations promise to elevate and make Texas lived-in spaces more uplifting and inspiring.
“Being LGBTQIA+ owned, our curated design shop intends to bring playful and collectible art objects and gifts to the Austin market that are created by BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ designers,” Ransom Ashley, photographer and founder of the studio, said. “I started this company to collaborate with brands beyond my primary work as a photographer because I felt that Texas could gain a lot from being presented with and having access to remarkable design pieces that the local market hasn’t yet been exposed to.”
Son of Rand carries the work of several independent designers, such as the Mazzotti family from Italy, Laurence Brabant from France, and exclusive creations from local Austin artists like Hannah Lee. The studio intends to establish more exclusive artist collaborations and to create its own designs for Texan homes, “although we’re really positioning ourselves to offer our collections to the entire country,” Mr. Ashley noted.
The Texan studio aims to see its e-shop offering meaningful experiences to people who necessarily need to spend more time at home due to Covid. “Through the designs that we carry, we hope we can help people feel better at their living spaces,” the founder of Son of Rand further observed.
The studio is also planning to establish a physical presence in Austin, once its e-commerce activity that is being started becomes a consolidated presence that can evolve into a physical location.
