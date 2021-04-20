2021-04-20 15:37:56.737 Mexico Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Stacey Kincaid of Mexico became the latest person to win a top prize of $100,000 on a Missouri Lottery “50X Payout” Scratchers ticket. Kincaid purchased the winning ticket at Monroe City Amoco, 1007 Highway 24 and 36 East in Monroe City, and scratched it right away.

“I almost had a heart attack when I saw how much I’d won!” Kincaid said. “I had to ask the clerk if I was right, and she didn’t believe me either.”

Kincaid won one of six top prizes originally offered in the game and said he couldn’t be happier. 

“I’m just very excited I won!” he shared.

“50X Payout” is a $5 game with more than $7.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including another $100,000 top prize and five prizes of $20,000.

In FY20, players in Monroe County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $108,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $95,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

