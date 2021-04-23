Discover out the place you’ll be able to sunbathe nude or topless around the globe

(CNN) — For true aficionados of nude relaxation, there are no parts of the body “where the sun don’t shine.”

And with appropriate protection — a liberal layer of sun screen, face masks where required — there are plenty of places around the world where it’s safe and legal to shed the burden of clothing and offer your skin up to some delicious warming rays.

UK swimwear brand Pour Moi has created a new map revealing the 39 countries that permit topless and nude sunbathing and the 38 countries where it’s too risky.

The team spent weeks researching the individual laws of countries and cross-referencing them with travel forums, blogs and social media posts.

The resulting map categorizes countries into four colors: green, red, amber and gray.

Europe is the continent that most embraces stripping off, with the green-lit lands of Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark and Germany being some of the many countries where you can easily find beaches that welcome birthday suits. Even in the…