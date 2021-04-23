Pack up your pup and hit the road for Palm Springs

There are a variety of dog-friendly boutique hotels in Palm Springs, ready to welcome your pet

/EIN News/ -- Palm Springs, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, take that well-deserved road trip to Palm Springs — and be sure to pack a suitcase for your four-legged friends, because they can come, too.

Several of our Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels are dog-friendly, with the red carpet rolled out for canine guests. At the Inn at Palm Springs, owners Sam McDermott and Paul Kurdian have an official mascot — their beloved rescue, Augustus (a.k.a. Gus Gus) — so they know the deep bond between pets and owners. "Gus embodies our inn's spirit and the dog families who visit us, which is why we offer a clean, comfortable, and welcoming experience for pup families at a reasonable flat fee per dog, per stay," McDermott says.

At Talavera Palm Springs, the goal is for dogs and their owners to both have incredible stays. At check-in, pups receive treats, and there are also dog beds and food bowls available for use during their visit. The Avanti Hotel is famous for treating dog guests just as warmly as their human guests, greeting them with a personalized welcome sign and making sure they have pool towels and bed sheets.

Other pet-friendly options include the cheerful mid-century modern A Place in the Sun Garden Hotel and the luxe Alcazar Palm Springs, which has designated rooms with patios so dogs can have quick access to fresh air. Or check out La Serena Villas, a luxurious boutique hotel with Azucar, a lovely restaurant with inventive cuisine right on site. Pet-friendly, clothing-optional hotels that cater to gay men include the premier Santiago Resort, the playful Canyon Club Hotel, the iconic Triangle Inn Palm Springs, and the bearlicious Bearfoot Inn.

In addition, Palm Springs has plenty of dog-friendly restaurants including Jake’s, Sherman’s, Copley’s, Tac/Quila, and Farm Palm Springs. There’s even a new restaurant and bar called Boozehounds that caters specifically to dog-lovers and their companions. Treats, apparel and other critter-related gifts can be found at Bones & Scones and Posh Pet Care.

And if you like outdoor canine adventure, the stunning 3.5 mile Whitewater Loop Trail may be just what you need. Or check out some of the 17 miles of trails at Mission Creek Preserve. Palm Springs even has its own dog park.

Here are two trips for travelers who want to bring their dogs on vacation: Make sure you plan your trips well in advance to ensure there is space available. "We offer rooms for non-dog owners, so it is essential to call ahead if you plan to bring your pup on vacation," McDermott says. Also, some hotels have limits on the size of dogs allowed; make sure you verify that your dog doesn’t exceed the hotel’s limitations.

So pack up Fifi and Fido and head to Palm Springs where your dogs are as welcome as you are.

