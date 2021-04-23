Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,827 in the last 365 days.

New Slot Sites: 12 New UK Online Slots Websites To Join This Year

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGX who operate various slots comparison websites such as Approved Slot Sites, Slots2Go and SlotsMadness reports a particular trend in online slots is the appeal of new slot websites.

12 of the new UK slot sites were selected based on popularity. All new slots sites are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

  1. Dr.Bet Slots
  2. Kwiff Slots
  3. Rhino Slots
  4. Vickers Slots
  5. Virgin Bet Slots
  6. Space Slots
  7. Matchbook Slots
  8. The Sun Vegas Slots
  9. Star Slots
  10. Bet-at-Home Slots
  11. STS Slots
  12. Hollywoodbets Slots

It’s important to state that the best new slots sites for UK players are licensed & regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

Check out in depth reviews of the newest slots sites in the UK where you can play exciting slots games on this list at approvedslotsites.co.uk

About ApprovedSlotSites.co.uk

ApprovedSlotSites.co.uk is a hot source for the overviews and game play experience of the latest new slots to launch online in the UK.

Handy site lists for slots websites are available for visitors in an aim to provide great value to users who are looking to learn about new slots websites and slot games available.

Responsible Gambling Disclaimer:
Consumers of online slot games in the United Kingdom must be aged 18+ and should gamble responsibly.

Related Links:

https://www.begambleaware.org/
http://www.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/Home.aspx
https://www.gamcare.org.uk/
https://www.approvedslotsites.co.uk
https://ig-x.com

CONTACT:

Karl Blakesford - Media & PR
media@ig-x.com
Phone: +44 2079 290 298

SOURCE IGX


You just read:

New Slot Sites: 12 New UK Online Slots Websites To Join This Year

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.