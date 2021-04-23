New Slot Sites: 12 New UK Online Slots Websites To Join This Year

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGX who operate various slots comparison websites such as Approved Slot Sites , Slots2Go and SlotsMadness reports a particular trend in online slots is the appeal of new slot websites.



12 of the new UK slot sites were selected based on popularity. All new slots sites are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.



It’s important to state that the best new slots sites for UK players are licensed & regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.



Check out in depth reviews of the newest slots sites in the UK where you can play exciting slots games on this list at approvedslotsites.co.uk



About ApprovedSlotSites.co.uk



ApprovedSlotSites.co.uk is a hot source for the overviews and game play experience of the latest new slots to launch online in the UK.



Handy site lists for slots websites are available for visitors in an aim to provide great value to users who are looking to learn about new slots websites and slot games available.



Responsible Gambling Disclaimer:

Consumers of online slot games in the United Kingdom must be aged 18+ and should gamble responsibly.



Related Links:



https://www.begambleaware.org/

http://www.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/Home.aspx

https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

https://www.approvedslotsites.co.uk

https://ig-x.com



CONTACT:



Karl Blakesford - Media & PR

media@ig-x.com

Phone: +44 2079 290 298



SOURCE IGX