Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,828 in the last 365 days.

60 Legislators Join Representative Darby in Supporting House Bill 1607 to Reduce Transmission Congestion and Improve Texas Electric Grid Reliability

member image

60 Legislators Join Representative Darby in Supporting House Bill 1607 to Reduce Transmission Congestion and Improve Texas Electric Grid Reliability  print page

by: Rep. Darby, Drew
04/22/2021

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Representative Drew Darby announced broad bipartisan support for House Bill 1607, which would improve transmission infrastructure in Texas to more efficiently and cost-effectively move electricity across the state and deliver it to Texans. The 60 legislators lending their names and support to the bill represent various geographic areas across Texas, which are all impacted by expensive transmission congestion and constraints.

"Last year alone, Texans paid over $1.5 billion in hidden congestion costs. It is more important than ever to reinforce the Texas power grid to better align it with the long-term demands of our growing state and economy," said Representative Darby. "House Bill 1607 encourages infrastructure development, reduces power costs for customers, and promotes electricity reliability. I appreciate the coalition of support from my colleagues in the Texas House and look forward to advancing this bill for the benefit of our entire state."

Representative Darby filed House Bill 1607 on February 4, 2021, prior to Winter Storm Uri. The bill received unanimous approval from the House State Affairs Committee and is headed to the House Floor next. According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas' Independent Market Monitor, congestion cost Texans $1.5 billion in 2020, $1.2 billion in 2019, and $1.2 billion in 2018. For more information and to view a list of joint authors and co-authors, please visit the Texas Legislature Online.

Contact: Laramie Stroud

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room GW.17

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0331

(512) 463-0517 Fax

36 W. Beauregard Suite 517

San Angelo, TX 76903

(325) 658-7313

(325) 659-3762 Fax

You just read:

60 Legislators Join Representative Darby in Supporting House Bill 1607 to Reduce Transmission Congestion and Improve Texas Electric Grid Reliability

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.