60 Legislators Join Representative Darby in Supporting House Bill 1607 to Reduce Transmission Congestion and Improve Texas Electric Grid Reliability

by: Rep. Darby, Drew

04/22/2021

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Representative Drew Darby announced broad bipartisan support for House Bill 1607, which would improve transmission infrastructure in Texas to more efficiently and cost-effectively move electricity across the state and deliver it to Texans. The 60 legislators lending their names and support to the bill represent various geographic areas across Texas, which are all impacted by expensive transmission congestion and constraints.

"Last year alone, Texans paid over $1.5 billion in hidden congestion costs. It is more important than ever to reinforce the Texas power grid to better align it with the long-term demands of our growing state and economy," said Representative Darby. "House Bill 1607 encourages infrastructure development, reduces power costs for customers, and promotes electricity reliability. I appreciate the coalition of support from my colleagues in the Texas House and look forward to advancing this bill for the benefit of our entire state."

Representative Darby filed House Bill 1607 on February 4, 2021, prior to Winter Storm Uri. The bill received unanimous approval from the House State Affairs Committee and is headed to the House Floor next. According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas' Independent Market Monitor, congestion cost Texans $1.5 billion in 2020, $1.2 billion in 2019, and $1.2 billion in 2018. For more information and to view a list of joint authors and co-authors, please visit the Texas Legislature Online.

Contact: Laramie Stroud

Contact Info