Audio: Sen. Rick Brattin’s Podcast for the Week of April 19

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, discusses his thoughts on a proposed federal attempt to increase the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, commonly referred to as “court-packing.”

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Brattin-Podcast-042221  (2:53)  Q: in my opinion.

  1. Senator Brattin says adding members to the U.S. Supreme Court is moving the goalposts because someone can’t get an agenda through. Brattin-1-042221  (:28)  Q: for our nation.
  2. Senator Brattin adds people can make their voices heard on this. Brattin-2-042221  (:31)  Q: in my opinion.
  3. Senator Brattin also says U.S. Supreme Court justices can serve for upwards of 50 years. Brattin-3-042221  (:25)  Q: last for generations.
  4. Senator Brattin says the Missouri General Assembly has ways to fight back. Brattin-4-042221  

