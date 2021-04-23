Audio: Sen. Rick Brattin’s Podcast for the Week of April 19
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, discusses his thoughts on a proposed federal attempt to increase the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, commonly referred to as “court-packing.”
Brattin-Podcast-042221 (2:53) Q: in my opinion.
- Senator Brattin says adding members to the U.S. Supreme Court is moving the goalposts because someone can’t get an agenda through. Brattin-1-042221 (:28) Q: for our nation.
- Senator Brattin adds people can make their voices heard on this. Brattin-2-042221 (:31) Q: in my opinion.
- Senator Brattin also says U.S. Supreme Court justices can serve for upwards of 50 years. Brattin-3-042221 (:25) Q: last for generations.
- Senator Brattin says the Missouri General Assembly has ways to fight back. Brattin-4-042221