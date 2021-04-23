Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Germany to impose ’emergency brake’ regulation to curb Covid infections throughout virtually total nation

The controversial new law gives the national government power to impose lockdowns on states for the first time, ending the patchwork of state-by-state measures.

The federally imposed shutdown will affect almost all of Germany, with only a few municipalities having low enough levels of transmission to avoid the restrictions.

Spahn’s announcement Friday, at a Health Ministry news conference in Berlin, came a day after the bill passed the upper house of Parliament.

The law enables Germany’s government to impose curfews between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time, as well as limiting private gatherings, sports and shop openings, in all areas registering more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in one week. Schools will close and return to online lessons if the virus incidence exceeds 165 cases per 100,000 residents.

The latest data puts Germany’s new infection rate at 164 per 100,000 residents.

The new law sparked protests from opposition parties in parliament and in the capital, Berlin, where…

You just read:

