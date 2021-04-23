Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
1000’s mourn Chad’s Idriss Deby, rebels say their command hit by airstrike

Mourners included President Emmanuel Macron of France, which counted on the long-ruling strongman as a lynchpin in the war against Islamist militants, and a host of African presidents and prime ministers.

Rebel forces meanwhile said their command center was bombed on Wednesday night in an attempt to kill their own leader.

The rebels swept south this month across the vast desert nation from their bases in Libya towards N’Djamena and say they are about 200-300 kilometers (125-190 miles) from the capital. They called a temporary ceasefire to allow Deby’s funeral to take place.

Before the ceremony on Friday morning, Macron and regional leaders met with Deby’s son Mahamat Idriss Deby and members of the military transition council that has taken charge in N’Djamena.

