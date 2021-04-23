Appliqate’s Hybrid Event Company ELEV8- Announces Miami 2021 In-person Summit During Bitcoin Week

/EIN News/ -- Sheridan Wyoming, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appliqate Inc. (OTC: APQT) announces the return to in-person events with the company’s event portfolio. ELEV8, a hybrid event platform for connecting executives, and investors of blockchain, distributed ledger technologies, and digital assets, will host a two-day summit on June 2nd and 3rd in Miami during Bitcoin Week 2021. Executives from Appliqate and ELEV8 will be attending Bitcoin2021 which is one of the largest industry gatherings for bitcoin and digital assets including high profile speakers such as Jack Dorsey, co-founder, CEO & chairman of Square, Michael Saylor, Chairman & CEO of MicroStrategy, Chamath Palihapitiya, Managing Partner of Social Capital, and Senator Cynthia Lumis, State of Wyoming.



The ELEV8 Summit will address NFT’s, ALT Coins, blockchain adoption, cryptocurrencies, and the state of the institutional and retail market. Participants will attend a welcome reception on the evening of June 2nd followed by a full day of content and networking on June 3rd. In 2021 bitcoin and cryptocurrency reached all-time highs resulting in unprecedented investments from corporations, institutional investors, and new retail investors. The program will feature leading organizations that are bullish within the sector and see a future where bitcoin’s market cap continues to grow into the trillions. ELEV8 will be announcing the full speaker roster in the near future. For more information visit https://www.elev8con.com/elev8-miami-summit-2021/

Past participating organizations have included NASDAQ, TDAmeritrade, State Street, JP Morgan, BlockFi, Celsius Network, Chainalysis, Galaxy Digital, Gemini, Wisdom Tree, and many other global institutions.

“Appliqate is thrilled to welcome back in-person events through our portfolio company ELEV8. This last year taught us that purely virtual events struggle to fulfill our needs. We need to connect our communities with face-to-face connections so that we can recover……..this is vital .” stated Una Taylor, Founder and CEO.

About ELEV8

ELEV8’s vision is that emerging new technologies such as digital assets, cryptocurrencies, AI, and blockchain create a more interconnected economic global ecosystem, working to eliminate barriers to growth and creating increased value for stakeholders across all industries. We believe future technologies will serve as the foundation for new economic systems which are more efficient, open, and accessible. Our mission is to enable that progress with industry research, distribution of the most current news, and hosting industry events that convene executives at the forefront of shaping the future of emerging technology. Our platform is home to the world’s leading tech experts; we collaborate with industry stakeholders across vertical markets and openly share insight. ELEV8 is at the forefront of shaping the future. View ELEV8’s research & industry content here: https://www.elev8con.com/industry-content/

About Appliqate Inc: Appliqate Inc is a publicly traded technology development firm that provides businesses, executives and investors access to capital and innovative solutions by utilizing platforms and business models to disrupt industry sectors. With an emphasis on media, blockchain, live entertainment, and intellectual property, the company accelerates the growth of tech solutions in these markets. Appliqate’s management team represents a unique combination of technology development, operating, investing, financial and transactional expertise.

