Attorney Valerie McCormack Joins The Wagner Law Group
We are delighted to welcome Valerie to our firm. Her unique experience will be a tremendous asset to our firm’s growing practices in her areas of expertise”BOSTON, MA, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, widely renowned as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that attorney Valerie McCormack has joined the Lincoln, MA office as an associate. “We are delighted to welcome Valerie to our firm. Her unique experience will be a tremendous asset to our firm’s growing practices in her areas of expertise,” says Ms. Wagner.
Ms. McCormack joins the The Wagner Law Group’s rapidly growing trusts and estates and family law practice groups. These groups, led by Regina Snow Mandl, are dedicated to assisting families in protecting assets, managing wealth and transmitting wealth to future generations, as well as in dealing with divorce, child custody and guardianship issues. Ms. McCormack brings her experience in counseling individuals and all types of families in preserving assets, reducing taxes, avoiding probate and appointing guardians for young children. She also has an extensive background in family law and litigation that will bolster the firm’s presence in those areas.
Ms. McCormack previously ran her own firm, founded in 2018, and has been a member of the Massachusetts bar since 2004. She obtained a J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Flagler College, and is currently completing an L.L.M. in estate planning from Western New England School of Law. Her dedicated community involvement includes membership on the Town of Hamilton Finance and Advisory Committee, the Friends of Cutler Elementary, as well as the Hamilton-Wenham Mother’s Club. She is an active member of the Women’s Bar Association, volunteers for the Women’s Bar Foundation Elder Law project, and is a member of the Essex County Estate Planning Council and National Association of Elder Law Attorneys. Ms. McCormack serves as vice-chapter leader for the Tri-Town chapter of Women’s Business League and is a member of the Greater New England Financial Group Women’s Advisory Board.
Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 37 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to prestigious Super Lawyers lists for 2021. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
