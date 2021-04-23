Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,744 in the last 365 days.

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Releases Results of Annual Quota Alcoholic Beverage License Drawing

 

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Releases Results of Annual Quota Alcoholic Beverage License Drawing

51 selected entrants from the 2019 entry period now have 45 days

to apply for the license in the county where selected

 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –Today, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco conducted the public drawing for quota alcoholic beverage licenses available from the 2019 entry period.  Results of the drawing are now published and accessible on the Division’s Quota Licenses and Drawings webpage.

 

Quota alcoholic beverage licenses authorize the holder of the license to sell beer, wine, and distilled spirits, either for package sales only or for consumption on the licensed premises, depending on the license series elected. The Florida Beverage Law limits the total number of quota alcoholic beverage licenses by county population estimates, authorizing the Division to issue no more than one license for every 7,500 residents within a county. Each year, the Division analyzes population data in Florida’s 67 counties, and based on the licenses available, opens the drawing process.

 

For the 2019 entry period, a total of 51 quota alcoholic beverage licenses were determined to be available for issuance across 27 counties, including: Bay, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Dade, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Leon, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia.  23,728 entries were deemed qualified for entry in the drawing for the 2019 entry period.

 

Entrants selected from today’s drawing will be awarded the priority right to apply and qualify to hold one of the available licenses in the county from which their entry was selected.  The Florida Beverage Law requires that each selected entrant file an application to qualify to hold the license within 45 days from the date of the Division’s notice of selection.

 

The 2020 entry period for this annual drawing process will open on Monday, August 17, 2020. More information about the number and location of available licenses for the 2020 entry period will be published ahead of the opening date of the entry period.  Interested parties are encouraged to monitor information on the Division’s webpage related to Quota Licenses and Drawings.

 

###

 

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation licenses and regulates more than one million businesses and professionals in the State of Florida, including accountants, architects and interior designers, asbestos consultants, athlete agents, auctioneers, barbers, building code administrators and inspectors, community association managers, construction contractors, cosmetologists, electrical contractors, employee leasing companies, geologists, home inspectors, landscape architects, mold assessors and remediators, pilot commissioners, real estate appraisers and brokers, and veterinarians, as well as businesses dealing in alcoholic beverages, tobacco, food service, public lodging, pari-mutuel wagering, and condominiums, timeshares, and other cooperative residential arrangements.  The Department’s mission is to license efficiently and regulate fairly.  For more information, please visit www.myfloridalicense.com.

 

Follow @FloridaDBPR on Twitter or Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on Facebook for important information and updates on matters relating to Florida’s business and professional licensing.

You just read:

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Releases Results of Annual Quota Alcoholic Beverage License Drawing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.