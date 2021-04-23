Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Releases Results of Annual Quota Alcoholic Beverage License Drawing 51 selected entrants from the 2019 entry period now have 45 days to apply for the license in the county where selected TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –Today, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco conducted the public drawing for quota alcoholic beverage licenses available from the 2019 entry period. Results of the drawing are now published and accessible on the Division’s Quota Licenses and Drawings webpage. Quota alcoholic beverage licenses authorize the holder of the license to sell beer, wine, and distilled spirits, either for package sales only or for consumption on the licensed premises, depending on the license series elected. The Florida Beverage Law limits the total number of quota alcoholic beverage licenses by county population estimates, authorizing the Division to issue no more than one license for every 7,500 residents within a county. Each year, the Division analyzes population data in Florida’s 67 counties, and based on the licenses available, opens the drawing process. For the 2019 entry period, a total of 51 quota alcoholic beverage licenses were determined to be available for issuance across 27 counties, including: Bay, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Dade, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Leon, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia. 23,728 entries were deemed qualified for entry in the drawing for the 2019 entry period. Entrants selected from today’s drawing will be awarded the priority right to apply and qualify to hold one of the available licenses in the county from which their entry was selected. The Florida Beverage Law requires that each selected entrant file an application to qualify to hold the license within 45 days from the date of the Division’s notice of selection. The 2020 entry period for this annual drawing process will open on Monday, August 17, 2020. More information about the number and location of available licenses for the 2020 entry period will be published ahead of the opening date of the entry period. Interested parties are encouraged to monitor information on the Division’s webpage related to Quota Licenses and Drawings. ### The Department of Business and Professional Regulation licenses and regulates more than one million businesses and professionals in the State of Florida, including accountants, architects and interior designers, asbestos consultants, athlete agents, auctioneers, barbers, building code administrators and inspectors, community association managers, construction contractors, cosmetologists, electrical contractors, employee leasing companies, geologists, home inspectors, landscape architects, mold assessors and remediators, pilot commissioners, real estate appraisers and brokers, and veterinarians, as well as businesses dealing in alcoholic beverages, tobacco, food service, public lodging, pari-mutuel wagering, and condominiums, timeshares, and other cooperative residential arrangements. The Department’s mission is to license efficiently and regulate fairly. For more information, please visit www.myfloridalicense.com. Follow @FloridaDBPR on Twitter or Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on Facebook for important information and updates on matters relating to Florida’s business and professional licensing.