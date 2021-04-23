Maine DOE and Maine State Chamber of Commerce Collaborate for Teacher Appreciation Week

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce and Maine Department of Education are working collaboratively and would like to invite Maine businesses to help us celebrate Maine’s outstanding educators during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3 – 7).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.