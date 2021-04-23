The violence marks a high point so far in a new phase of complex heightened tensions in the city which began a week and half ago around the start of Ramadan, and prompted an unusual statement Friday morning from the US embassy in Jerusalem in which it called on “all responsible voices [to] promote an end to incitement.”

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the area around the Damascus gate Thursday evening to protest the closure of the plaza space in front of the gate, a popular place for young Palestinians to hang out, especially during Ramadan.

Glass bottles and rocks were thrown at police, who used stun grenades, rubber bullets and water cannons spraying foul-smelling ‘skunk water,’ in an effort to disperse the crowds.

At one point, a group of young men managed to break down a pole with a security camera mounted on top and set it alight, temporarily creating a barricade.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 105 Palestinians were injured, of which 22 required treatment in hospital….

Read Full Story

The post Jerusalem: Dozens of Palestinians injured in Israeli police clashes as Jewish extremists chant ‘Dying to Arabs’ appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.