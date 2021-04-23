Press Release - FAA Revokes Repair Station Certificate of Apple International Inc. of Tennessee

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes to revoke the repair station certificate of Apple International Inc., of Bristol, Tenn.

The FAA alleges that Apples owner instructed employees to remove the identification plate from one Bell Helicopter and put it on a different Bell Helicopter without the approval of the FAA. Changing the aircrafts identification plate had the effect of misrepresenting the identity of the aircraft to potential purchasers.

Additionally, Apples owner pleaded guilty in September 2020 to attempted aircraft-parts fraud. Federal law requires the FAA to revoke a certificate when an individual who has a controlling or ownership interest in a certificate holder is convicted of certain aviation-related crimes, including parts fraud.

Apple International has 15 days after receiving the FAAs enforcement letter to respond to the agency.