Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,747 in the last 365 days.

Press Release - FAA Revokes Repair Station Certificate of Apple International Inc. of Tennessee

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes to revoke the repair station certificate of Apple International Inc., of Bristol, Tenn.

The FAA alleges that Apples owner instructed employees to remove the identification plate from one Bell Helicopter and put it on a different Bell Helicopter without the approval of the FAA. Changing the aircrafts identification plate had the effect of misrepresenting the identity of the aircraft to potential purchasers.

Additionally, Apples owner pleaded guilty in September 2020 to attempted aircraft-parts fraud. Federal law requires the FAA to revoke a certificate when an individual who has a controlling or ownership interest in a certificate holder is convicted of certain aviation-related crimes, including parts fraud.

Apple International has 15 days after receiving the FAAs enforcement letter to respond to the agency.

You just read:

Press Release - FAA Revokes Repair Station Certificate of Apple International Inc. of Tennessee

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.