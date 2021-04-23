Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Press Release - FAA Proposes $121,000 Civil Penalty Kolob Canyons Air Services

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $121,000 civil penalty against Kolob Canyons Air Services of Cedar City, Utah, for allegedly operating a Learjet on passenger-carrying flights when a required inspection was overdue.

The FAA alleges that from April 17, 2019, to Feb. 9, 2020, Kolob Canyons conducted approximately 22 passenger-carrying flights when it failed to conduct a required 12-year airframe inspection.

Kolob Canyons Air Services has 30 days after receiving the FAAs enforcement letter to respond to the agency.

