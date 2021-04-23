Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hunden Partners Leads Solicitation Process for Food & Beverage Operator at Fort Worth Will Rogers Memorial Center

/EIN News/ -- Fort Worth, TX, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunden Strategic Partners (Hunden) issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the exclusive food and beverage operator at the Will Rogers Memorial Center (WRMC) in Fort Worth. Hunden is managing the solicitation and selection process on behalf of the City of Fort Worth (City), Texas.

The City is seeking a qualified firm or team for the exclusive food and beverage operations (including concessions, catering, cafes, etc.) at the WRMC complex. The brand and experience of Fort Worth is intertwined with the catering and concession experience at the WRMC and as such, the new vendor must align with the vision for the WRMC as the premier venue of its kind in the world. Respondents ideally will have experience with equestrian or similar venues and a history of successfully curating a local F&B experience that best serves the customer base and supports a locality’s brand as a destination.

“Will Rogers Memorial Center is a world-class facility hosting more than one million visitors a year,” said Mike Crum, Director of the Public Events Department for the City of Fort Worth.  “Our chosen food and beverage partner will elevate the operation to create a truly memorable, unique Fort Worth experience.”

The F&B contract is expected to be negotiated and approved by December 31, 2021. The term of this contract, which will go into effect on January 13, 2022, is ten (10) years with five, one-year renewal options.

Hunden will accept submissions to this RFQ on behalf of the City until 5:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Responses should be submitted via e-mail to Hunden at rob@hunden.com; cc cory@hunden.com. To access the RFQ document and to receive subsequent addenda and communications, respondents should register at https://hunden.com/downloads/

Hunden is an industry leader in guiding clients through solicitation and selection processes of this type, acting as the bridge between the client and respondents. The process includes creation of RFQ and RFP documents, hosting Q&A sessions and site tours, collection and review of submissions, interviews, and deal negotiations. Hunden has completed this type of process on behalf of the public sector for developers, management companies, F&B providers, architects, and construction management firms. With more than 25 years of experience on 800 projects, Mr. Hunden and his team are relied-upon guides and advisors that provide owner’s representation services, project management and strategy, market analytics, and financial feasibility and economic impact services for a variety of asset types.  For more information, visit Hunden.com.

 

Karolyn Raphael
Hunden Strategic Partners
3124940422
karolyn@wingermarketing.com

