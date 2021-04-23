Blink Deploys IQ 200 Charging Stations at Native American Youth & Family Center in Portland, Oregon

/EIN News/ -- Miami Beach, FL, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced the deployment of IQ 200 charging stations at the Native American Youth & Family Center (NAYA) in Portland, Oregon, made possible with funding from the Portland General Electric Drive Change Fund through the Oregon Clean Fuels Program, and Electric Mobility Grant from Pacific Power Oregon Electric through the Oregon Clean Fuels Program.



“Blink Charging has a strong presence in Portland, and we welcome this opportunity to expand our footprint by partnering with NAYA to bring our charging stations to the families who visit this important community center. Electric vehicle use is growing rapidly, particularly in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon continues to be a leader, providing the needed infrastructure for EV drivers in their communities. EV infrastructure investment encourages EV adoption and the utilization of cleaner transportation alternatives. As such, we recommend our host locations, such as NAYA, take advantage of available grants and incentives available to deploy Blink chargers,” stated Brendan Jones, President of Blink.

“At NAYA, we prioritize the vision that a healthy community understands the connection between our environment, our culture, our spirituality, and our wellness. We embrace the use of electric vehicles as a more environmentally friendly transportation alternative, and we’re thrilled to strengthen our local EV infrastructure with this installation of Blink EV charging stations.” said NAYA Executive Director Paul Lumley. “By making EV charging easy and accessible to the families who visit us, as well as to our own staff, neighbors, and other members of the public, we hope to encourage more drivers to make the switch to EVs.”

The Electric Mobility Grant, launched in June 2020, made over $1.3 million available for electric mobility projects in Oregon. The program funding awards cover up to 100 percent of project costs to provide more electric vehicle support and charging options. The Electric Mobility Grant is funded by the sale of Oregon Clean Fuels Program credits.

Mr. Lumley added that “with this generous support, NAYA was able to purchase three plug-in hybrid vans and two all electric sedans. The vehicles have been added to NAYA’s aging fleet to better serve our youth and families.” The addition of these four 80 amp, host owned units adds to Blink’s already impressive presence along the west and further enlarges its footprint in significant EV communities such as Portland and Seattle.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment that has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of its charging locations worldwide. The Company’s principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes a proprietary cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships to rollout adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multi-family residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information please visit: https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

About the Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA)

Founded by the community, for the community, NAYA is home for Portland’s Native community, and is rooted in sustaining tradition and building cultural wealth. The organization provides culturally specific programs and services that guide Native American people in the direction of personal success and balance through cultural empowerment. The organization’s continuum of lifetime services create a wraparound, holistic, healthy environment that is Youth Centered, Family Driven, Elder Guided.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

