Basketball Africa League Unveils Official Game Ball Ahead of Historic Inaugural Season

Official Game Ball is Part of Wilson’s Latest Construction Technology and Features Unique Graphics Specifically-Designed for the BAL; Inaugural BAL Season Will Take Place May 16-30 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) (www.theBAL.com) and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. (Wilson) (www.Wilson.com) today unveiled the Official Game Ball (https://bit.ly/3evca0h) that will be used for the BAL’s historic inaugural season, which will tip off Sunday, May 16 at the Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. Twelve teams from across Africa will compete in the new professional league. The first BAL Finals will be held Sunday, May 30.

The official BAL game ball was specially designed for the BAL and features the league’s primary logo and social media handle (@theBAL). The secondary league logo, a continent icon featuring “Inspire, Empower, Elevate,” are also displayed on the ball. Made of 100 percent composite leather, the official game ball integrates the Evo NXT construction, Wilson’s latest technology featuring an enhanced grip and a soft, moisture-minimalizing feel.

“We are excited to partner with a global leader like Wilson and unveil the Official Game Ball of the Basketball Africa League ahead of our inaugural season,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “Wilson’s rich history in basketball combined with its current product innovations will help us build the BAL into one of the top professional basketball leagues in the world.”

“Our passion and commitment to the players and the sport of basketball runs deep,” said Wilson General Manager of Team Sports Kevin Murphy. “We are excited to be a part of the BAL’s inaugural season and look forward to a great partnership aimed at growing the game and providing athletes and coaches with innovative solutions to elevate their performance.”

Champions from the national leagues in Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia earned their participation in the inaugural season. The remaining six teams, which come from Algeria, Cameroon, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique and Rwanda, secured their participation through BAL qualifying tournaments conducted by FIBA Regional Office Africa across the continent in late 2019.

The BAL groups and additional details about the league will be announced in the coming weeks.

Download High-Resolution Official BAL Game Ball Photos (https://bit.ly/3sNy2ZE) (Credit: Wilson Sporting Goods)

Media contacts : Yvon Edoumou BAL +221 77 637 3401 yedoumou@thebal.com

Sarah Houseknecht Wilson +1(716)904-0665 sarah.houseknecht@wilson.com

About Wilson Sporting Goods Co.: Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel and accessories. Wilson’s footprint in basketball spans all levels of play globally, from the Wilson Evolution, the number one iconic Game Basketball in the U.S., to key partnerships including the official Game Basketball of the National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA), the global Game Basketball of FIBA 3x3, the official Game Basketball of the National Basketball League (NBL) of Australia and the official Game Basketball of the Basketball Champions League (BCL) in Europe. The Company brings more than a century of innovation in basketball to every level of play. It uses player insights to develop products that push equipment innovation into new territories and empower athletes at every level to perform at their best.

About the BAL: The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the NBA, is a new professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa. The BAL builds on the foundation of club competitions FIBA has organized in Africa and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America. Fans can follow the BAL @theBAL on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and register their interest in receiving more information at www.theBAL.com.