Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,749 in the last 365 days.

Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported April 14, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Wallace Cable (age 35) No permanent address P1-2021-1161A

On April 14, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Wallace Cable with three counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of East Providence on diverse dates between February 15, 2017 and September 17, 2020. The East Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on May 5, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Derrick Mauricio (age 39) East Providence, RI P1-2021-1162A

On April 14, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Derrick Mauricio with three counts of first-degree child molestation and four counts of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of East Providence on diverse dates between October 28, 2011 and January 2, 2017. The East Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on May 5, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

###

You just read:

Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported April 14, 2021)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.