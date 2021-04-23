Global Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market Will Reach USD 1,900 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market in 2019 was approximately USD 1,350 Million. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to surpass USD 1,900 Million by 2026. Top market players in the market are Spectrum Aerospace GmbH, Univar Solutions Inc., AirChem Consumables, Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc., Aviall, Inc. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market By Product (Adhesives & Sealants, Cleaners & Solvents, Lubricants & Greases, Paints & Coatings, Oils & Hydraulic Fluids, and Others), By Application (Interiors, Airframes, Engines, and Systems), By Distribution Channel (Aftermarket, and OEM), By End-Use (Defense, and Aerospace): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Aircraft and military aircraft are subjected to extreme weather and temperature fluctuations. This may result in metal corrosion or component failure. In aircraft and other vehicles, aviation and defense chemicals are mainly used for corrosion prevention, coating, environmental maintenance, polishing, pest control, and so on. These chemicals aid in the improvement of different physical and chemical properties of aircraft parts, allowing for a smooth flight. The airframes of defense equipment and sensors are particularly fragile. To secure these components, manufacturers use high-quality chemical substances. The global aerospace and defense chemical distribution industry is being driven by this. The aerospace and defense chemical distribution industry has benefited from the need for a routine inspection of defense technology.

Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market: Industry Major Market Players

Spectrum Aerospace GmbH

Univar Solutions Inc.

AirChem Consumables

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.

Aviall Inc.

Boeing Distribution Services Inc.

Overlake Oil Inc.

Jaco Aerospace

Aerospace Chemical Supplies Ltd

AVIOCOM B.V.

Ellsworth Adhesives

GracoRoberts

Sky Mart Sales Corp

Aviation Chemical Solutions Inc.

The integration of assault helicopters into the armed forces of different countries has resulted in an increase in the number of airplanes used for military purposes. Different forms of aircraft chemicals are used in the advancement of airplane technology. The aerospace and defense chemical distribution industry is gaining traction as a result of this. Another market growth driver that would fuel retail demand is increased defense spending. In 2017, global defense investment surpassed USD 1.7 trillion, and this figure is projected to continue to climb in the coming years. The Aerospace and Defense Chemical Distribution industry has expanded rapidly as a result of increased demand for aircraft. Furthermore, for major players in the aerospace and defense chemical distribution industry, the easy availability of materials coupled with the potential to tailor services provides a huge business opportunity. The key drivers of increasing air travel demand in developed countries are affordable airfares, rising middle-class incomes, and big countries' economic growth. Air travel has become more accessible to Asians thanks to the presence of low-cost airlines like Cebu Pacific and AirAsia. The rising demand for air travel in the Asia Pacific region would be a major growth enabler in the aerospace and defense chemical delivery industry. In China, the number of people who flew rose from 290 million in 2006 to about 1 billion in 2016. The aerospace and defense chemical distribution industry, on the other hand, is constrained by high investment and manpower safety requirements. This makes it difficult for new companies to enter the aerospace and defense chemical distribution industry. Univar Inc. is a major player in the market with a worldwide footprint. The company has a solid market share and has a variety of value-added services. The company has taken strategic moves such as mergers and acquisitions, opening sales centers, and so on in order to maintain its market position.

As aircraft and military equipment are exposed to harsh climatic environments, the market for specialized chemicals in the aerospace and defense chemical delivery industry is growing. For example, Graco, a leading provider of fluid control devices, has announced the purchase of E.V. Roberts, a manufacturer, and dealer of materials for aerospace and electronics, to serve the North American aerospace industry. Metal corrosion and part degradation are typical issues with airframes for defense equipment. As a result, chemical manufacturing firms in the aerospace and defense industries are scaling up their efforts to become global leaders in end-to-end personalized supply chain solutions. For example, Pattonair, a leading aerospace and defense supply chain support provider, recently announced the acquisition of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc., an aerospace industry expert in operational performance, in order to become a highly diversified provider of flexible supply chain solutions with a wide product portfolio.

Interiors was a highly profitable division of the global aerospace & defense chemical distribution industry in terms of application. This pattern is expected to persist for the duration of the projected period. The significant use of aerospace and defense chemicals in the interiors sector for cleaning, painting, and finishing is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. During the forecast era, the market is expected to benefit from increased demand for aerospace and defense chemicals in other applications such as airframes, engines, and systems. Lubricants, greases, liquids, and hydraulic fluids are also part of the systems segment. Hydraulics, landing gears, flight controls, bleed mechanisms, and cooling systems are all made from these materials.

Aerospace and defense chemicals are in high demand in North America. The area is expected to continue to dominate the global market in the coming years as demand for aerospace and defense chemicals in aircraft and helicopters grows. Increased aircraft manufacturing in North America is expected to raise demand for adhesives and sealants, cleaners and solvents, lubricants and greases, paints and coatings, and oils and hydraulic fluids in the near future. As a result, in the coming years, the aerospace and defense chemical distribution market in the area is expected to expand. The increased focus on aircraft servicing, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities is one of the major factors driving the development of the aerospace and defense chemical delivery industry. Metal rust, wear, and tear is very common in aerospace and defense components, such as airframes and other components, resulting in device failure. As a result, companies have begun to successfully market aerospace and defense chemicals in order to assist leading aerospace and defense machinery manufacturers in the end-to-end supply chain.

Browse the full “Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market By Product (Adhesives & Sealants, Cleaners & Solvents, Lubricants & Greases, Paints & Coatings, Oils & Hydraulic Fluids, and Others), By Application (Interiors, Airframes, Engines, and Systems), By Distribution Channel (Aftermarket, and OEM), By End-Use (Defense, and Aerospace): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/aerospace-and-defense-chemical-distribution-market

This report segments the aerospace & defense chemical distribution market as follows:

Global Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis:

Adhesives & Sealants

Cleaners & Solvents

Lubricants & Greases

Paints & Coatings

Oils & Hydraulic Fluids

Others

Global Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Interiors

Airframes

Engines

Systems

Global Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market: By Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Aftermarket

OEM

Global Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market: By End-Use Segmentation Analysis

Defense

Aerospace

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

