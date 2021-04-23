Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Market Clinical Trials Outlook 2026

Gamma Delta T Cell therapy to Give New Dimension To Cancer Immunotherapy Says Kuick Research

In past few years, immunotherapy have gradually established as the forth pillar in the management of cancer following surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Till now, a cocktail of immunotherapeutic regimens have been approved by the regulatory bodies which have shown high clinical benefits and improved the overall survival rates of the cancer patients. However, their use is limited to a small range of cancers due to their poor target ability and associated side effects including cytokine release syndrome.

The high clinical response of T cell bases immunotherapies has encouraged the researchers to indulge in research and development activities for the discovery of potential drug which can overcome the limitations. The progress in science and innovation has led to the identification of small subsets of T cells classified as gamma delta T cells. These subsets of cells are attractive candidates for the adoptive T cell immunotherapy due to their potent anti-tumor activity and role in immunosurveillance. Furthermore, these cells are present in a variety of tissues wherein they can rapidly respond and release cytokines.

In addition to this, the increased interest of the researchers is mainly due to their ability to recognize a broad spectrum of the antigens on various cancer cells. As of now, there are no gamma delta T cell therapies approved by the regulatory bodies. However, several are present in clinical trials with majority of them in early phase which are used in evaluating lung cancer, prostate cancer, renal carcinoma and neuroblastoma. Apart from this, their role in several other autoimmune and infectious diseases is also present under preclinical trials which are going to drive the market.

In comparison to other conventional cancer therapies the gamma delta T cell therapies have shown high targetability and efficacy in clinical trials but their broad application is mainly hindered by the low physiological frequency in the periphery, and the difficulty of ex vivo expansion. However, considerable efforts are being carried out by scientists in vivo by systemic administration of pAg or nitrogenous-BP (N-BP) which increases the expansion of gamma delta T-cells. The robust clinical pipeline and the great deal of the efforts by the researchers provide a ray of positive hope of this novel therapy in management of cancer.

In terms of region, it is expected that North America will dominate the gamma delta T cell therapy market due to high response of other novel therapies approved. Moreover, the presence of large pharmaceutical sector in this region and the rising government initiatives further drive the research and development activities in this region. In addition to this, Europe, China and India will also immerge as a potential market in coming years due to various untapped opportunities as well as high prevalence of the disease in these regions.

The global gamma delta T-cell therapy is currently present at a very nascent stage but it is expected that it will witness a high growth rate in coming years. The rise in cancer rates and the subsequent unavailability of effectively curing drugs will propel the growth of the market for coming years. Moreover, the presence of strong clinical pipeline of products and their positive clinical response justifies that in next 5-7 years market will be flourished with potential drug candidates which have the ability to combat a wide range of cancers.

