WABAG Ranked 4th Globally among “Top 50 Private Water Companies”

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VA TECH WABAG LIMITED (WABAG), a leading Pure Play Water Technology Multinational has been ranked 4th Globally by Global Water Intelligence (GWI), London, under “The world’s top 50 private water operators” for ensuring safe and clean drinking water and Sanitation for over 71 million people across the globe.

In line with its vision WABAG has now rocketed to 4th place globally in 2021 and is the only Indian Organization to be featured in the top 25 water companies globally. The company has been showing consistent progress over the years i.e. 10th Rank in 2017 and 6th Rank in 2019.

WABAG has been a reliable partner for developing sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure for GCC over two decades with presence in major countries like UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman. WABAG has developed several Desalination Plants and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTP) in these regions and our marquee projects like Al Ghubrah SWRO at Oman and Madinat Salman WWTP at Bahrain have received prestigious global laurels for ensuring sustainability.

With a vision to ensure water sustainability, WABAG has been continuously innovating and implementing new and advanced technologies in the field of Water and Wastewater treatment. Today, across the globe WABAG is

• Producing 26 million m3 of clean water every day to quench the thirst of millions of people

• Treating 30 million m3 of wastewater every day to ensure clean and healthy environment

• Desalinating 1.2 million m3 of seawater every day to supplement the freshwater sources

• Treating 2 million m3 industrial of effluent every day to safeguard the water bodies

• Recycling 2.5 million m3 of wastewater every day for industrial and non-potable reuse purposes

WABAG’s sustainable solutions are in line with the United Nations SDG-6, which aims to ensure clean water and sanitation for all by 2030. Also, WABAG’s innovative and environment-friendly solutions are aligned to the ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) Sustainability Index, which is fast emerging as a priority for Industries worldwide.

Driven by its vision to be among the Top 3 Pure Play Water Companies Globally, WABAG continues to make strides in its growth journey, with aim to serve people globally thereby assuring Sustainable Solutions, for a better life.



About WABAG: Around the world, the WABAG name stands for innovative and successful solutions in the water engineering sector. As an internationally respected expert group, we act as a systems specialist and full service provider with a focus on the planning, installation and operation of drinking and wastewater plants for local government and industry in the growth markets of Asia, North Africa, Middle East, the Central and Eastern Europe. The WABAG Group represents a leading multinational player with a workforce of over 1,600 and has companies and offices in more than 20 countries. It possesses unique technological know-how, based on innovative, patented technologies and long-term experience. Since 1995, WABAG has completed over 900 water and wastewater plants worldwide. Through the conservation and ecological use of the world's most valuable resource, WABAG has made a sustained contribution to an improvement in the quality of life of well over a hundred million people. WABAG is thus one of the world's leading partners for investments in a future that is worth living.