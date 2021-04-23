Coherus Announces Toripalimab Achieved Primary Endpoints of Progression Free Survival and Overall Survival in Interim Analysis of Phase 3 Clinical Trial in First-Line Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS) has received notice from immuno-oncology partner Junshi Biosciences that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee of the JUPITER-06 clinical trial has determined that toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, in combination with paclitaxel/cisplatin as first-line treatment for patients with advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), has achieved the pre-specified primary endpoints of progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) at the interim analysis. JUPITER-06 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center, phase 3 clinical trial initiated in 2019 with 514 patients enrolled.



The interim analysis showed that toripalimab, in combination with paclitaxel/cisplatin, significantly prolonged the PFS and OS of patients with advanced ESCC, compared with paclitaxel/cisplatin chemotherapy alone. Data from the study are expected later this year.

Earlier in 2021, Coherus in-licensed rights to develop and commercialize toripalimab in the United States and Canada. More than 2,100 patients have received toripalimab treatment in clinical trials, and pivotal clinical trials are ongoing or completed evaluating toripalimab for a broad range of tumor types including cancers of the lung, nasopharynx, esophagus, stomach, bladder, breast, liver, kidney and skin. In the U.S., a rolling submission of the first toripalimab Biologics License Application (BLA) is underway for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted toripalimab Breakthrough Therapy Designation for this indication. Additionally, FDA has granted Fast Track status for the development of toripalimab for the treatment of mucosal melanoma and orphan drug designation for NPC, mucosal melanoma and soft tissue sarcoma. Coherus and Junshi Biosciences plan to file additional toripalimab BLAs with the FDA over the next three years for multiple rare cancers and highly prevalent cancers.

About Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)

Esophageal cancer is a primary malignant tumor of the esophageal mucosa epithelium. ESCC and adenocarcinoma are the two main histological subtypes of esophageal cancer. Approximately 6,000 patients in the United States are diagnosed annually with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The current standard first-line treatment is platinum-based chemotherapy. The prognosis of patients with advanced ESCC is poor with five-year survival rates of less than 20%.

About JUPITER-06 Study

JUPITER-06 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of toripalimab combined with paclitaxel/cisplatin versus placebo combined with paclitaxel/cisplatin as first-line treatments for advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The JUPITER-06 Clinicaltrials.gov identifier is NCT03829969. Professor Ruihua Xu from the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Hospital is the principal investigator of the JUPITER-06 study. A total of 514 patients were enrolled in the study. The primary endpoints are PFS as assessed by the Blinded Independent Review Committee and OS. Secondary endpoints include the PFS assessed by investigator, objective response rate, disease control rate and duration of response.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

In February 2021, Coherus and Junshi Biosciences announced a collaboration in which Coherus would in-license toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in the United States and Canada. Coherus’ strategy is to build a leading immuno-oncology franchise funded with cash generated by its commercial biosimilar business. Coherus markets UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the United States and through 2023 expects to launch biosimilars of Humira®, Avastin® and Lucentis®, if approved.

