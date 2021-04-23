Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,748 in the last 365 days.

Norwood Financial Corp Announces First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- HONESDALE, Pa., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market – NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced record earnings of $5,542,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, increasing 80% from the $3,079,000 recorded during the corresponding period of 2020. The increase reflects the benefits derived from the Company’s acquisition of UpState New York Bancorp, Inc. (“UpState”), which closed on July 7, 2020. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.67 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $0.49 in the first quarter of 2020. The annualized return on average assets was 1.18% in the first quarter of 2021 and the annualized return on average equity was 11.39%, compared to 1.01% and 8.79%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020.

Total assets were $2.010 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $767.5 million compared to March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, total loans increased $493.0 million compared to March 31, 2020, total deposits increased $695.0 million compared to March 31, 2020, and stockholders’ equity increased $52.9 million compared to March 31, 2020. The increases reflect the balances acquired from UpState and the impact from economic stimulus, including loans originated through the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”). During the three months ended March 31, 2021, we originated 633 new PPP loans totaling $54.3 million, and had $30.0 million of loans forgiven that were originated in previous periods. As of March 31, 2021, the total of all PPP loans outstanding was $119.3 million.

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent, or fte) was $15,981,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2021, which is $6,078,000 higher than the comparable three-month period of 2020. A $491.3 million increase in average loans outstanding over the corresponding period in 2020 contributed to the increased interest income. During the three-months ended March 31, 2021, the fte yield on interest-earning assets decreased thirty-two basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020, while the cost of funds decreased fifty-five basis points. As a result, the annualized net interest spread (fte) improved to 3.46% from 3.23% in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the corresponding three-month period in 2020.

Other income totaled $1,989,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $1,654,000 during the corresponding period of last year. The increase is due primarily to an $184,000 increase in service charges due primarily to service charges and fees related to the acquisition of UpState. Earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance policies also increased $166,000 over the first quarter of last year. All other categories of other income decreased $15,000, net.

Operating expenses totaled $9,452,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2021 and were $2,393,000 higher than the $7,059,000 recorded in the same period of last year. The increase reflects the costs of operations acquired from UpState, including four new Community Offices.

Mr. Critelli stated, “Our first quarter results reflect the revenue generated and the costs associated with our acquisition of UpState, as well as the continued impact of economic stimulus on our balance sheet. We remain committed to providing the financial resources that will help our customers emerge from the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and continue to provide the resources to allow our employees the ability to perform their functions in a safe work environment. We look forward to continuing to serve our expanded base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp. is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income is derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax–equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice. The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

     
(dollars in thousands)   Three months ended March 31,
    2021   2020
Net interest income $ 15,776 $ 9,665
Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate   205   238
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 15,981 $
 9,903

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data. The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

   
(dollars in thousands)   Three months ended March 31,  
    2021     2020  
Average equity $ 197,243   $ 140,962  
Average goodwill and other intangibles   (29,798 )   (11,552 )
Average tangible equity $ 167,445   $
 129,410
  


Contact: William S. Lance
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
Norwood Financial Corp
570-253-8505
www.waynebank.com

                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.            
Consolidated Balance Sheets             
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)            
(unaudited)                    
  March 31            
  2021     2020              
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks  $ 20,364   $ 14,712              
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   190,135     23,706              
Cash and cash equivalents   210,499     38,418              
                     
Securities available for sale   275,224     196,998              
Loans receivable   1,421,568     928,565              
Less: Allowance for loan losses   14,509     9,088              
Net loans receivable   1,407,059     919,477              
Regulatory stock, at cost   4,043     3,770              
Bank premises and equipment, net   17,648     14,071              
Bank owned life insurance   39,471     38,971              
Foreclosed real estate owned   844     1,077              
Accrued interest receivable   6,317     3,669              
Goodwill   29,290     11,331              
Other intangible assets   495     212              
Other assets   18,946     14,297              
TOTAL ASSETS  $ 2,009,836   $ 1,242,291              
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing demand  $ 415,395   $ 213,359              
Interest-bearing   1,269,793     776,801              
Total deposits   1,685,188     990,160              
Short-term borrowings   72,917     40,656              
Other borrowings   39,366     51,350              
Accrued interest payable   1,370     2,895              
Other liabilities   15,888     15,043              
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,814,729     1,100,104              
                     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares                                -     -              
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,                    
authorized: 20,000,000 shares,                    
issued: 2021: 8,240,081 shares, 2020: 6,342,568 shares   824     634              
Surplus   95,717     49,644              
Retained earnings   97,201     88,032              
Treasury stock, at cost: 2021: 21,568 shares, 2020: 12,007 shares   (656 )   (400 )            
Accumulated other comprehensive income   2,021     4,277              
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   195,107     142,187              
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                    
 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  $ 2,009,836   $ 1,242,291              
                     
                     
                     
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.                    
Consolidated Statements of Income                 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
(unaudited)                
  Three Months Ended March 31,      
  2021     2020              
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans receivable, including fees $ 16,146   $ 10,683              
Securities   1,112     1,179              
Other   43     6              
Total Interest income   17,301     11,868              
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits   1,255     1,790              
Short-term borrowings   69     111              
Other borrowings   201     302              
Total Interest expense   1,525     2,203              
NET INTEREST INCOME   15,776     9,665              
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   1,500     700              
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   14,276     8,965              
                     
OTHER INCOME                    
Service charges and fees   1,247     1,063              
Income from fiduciary activities   160     153              
Net realized gains on sales of securities                             21     38              
Gains on sales of loans, net                             29     56              
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   374     208              
Other   158     136              
Total other income   1,989     1,654              
                     
OTHER EXPENSES                    
Salaries and  employee benefits   4,953     3,777              
Occupancy, furniture and equipment   1,220     968              
Data processing  and related operations   603     437              
Taxes, other than income   305     214              
Professional fees   540     218              
FDIC Insurance assessment                          181     0              
Foreclosed real estate   30     16              
Amortization of intangibles   35     22              
Other   1,585     1,407              
Total other expenses   9,452     7,059              
                     
INCOME BEFORE TAX   6,813     3,560              
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,271     481              
NET INCOME  $ 5,542   $ 3,079              
                     
Basic earnings per share $ 0.68   $ 0.49              
                     
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67   $ 0.49              
               
             
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.                
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
                     
For the Three Months Ended March 31   2021     2020              
                   
Net interest income $ 15,776   $ 9,665              
Net income   5,542     3,079              
                   
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   3.46 %   3.23 %            
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   3.59 %   3.48 %            
Return on average assets   1.18 %   1.01 %            
Return on average equity   11.39 %   8.79 %            
Return on average tangible equity   13.42 %   9.57 %            
Basic earnings per share $ 0.68   $ 0.49              
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67   $ 0.49              
                     
                     
As of March 31   2021     2020              
               
Total assets $ 2,009,836   $ 1,242,291              
Total loans receivable   1,421,568     928,565              
Allowance for loan losses   14,509     9,088              
Total deposits   1,685,188     990,160              
Stockholders' equity   195,107     142,187              
Trust assets under management   173,263     137,059              
               
Book value per share $ 23.82   $ 22.52              
Tangible book value per share $ 20.20   $ 20.70              
Equity to total assets   9.71 %   11.45 %            
Allowance to total loans receivable   1.02 %   0.98 %            
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.83 %   0.30 %            
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.63 %   0.31 %            
                   
             
                   
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.                    
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands)  
  March   December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31
  2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
ASSETS  
Cash and due from banks $ 20,364   $ 19,445   $ 23,874   $ 15,387   $ 14,712  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   190,135     92,248     100,566     67,989     23,706  
Cash and cash equivalents   210,499     111,693     124,440     83,376     38,418  
                   
Securities available for sale   275,224     226,586     197,436     196,735     196,998  
Loans receivable   1,421,568     1,410,732     1,414,662     988,679     928,565  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   14,509     13,150     11,674     10,312     9,088  
Net loans receivable   1,407,059     1,397,582     1,402,988     978,367     919,477  
Regulatory stock, at cost   4,043     3,981     3,876     3,677     3,770  
Bank owned life insurance   39,471     39,608     39,400     39,183     38,971  
Bank premises and equipment, net   17,648     17,814     18,124     14,040     14,071  
Foreclosed real estate owned   844     965     965     965     1,077  
Goodwill and other intangibles   29,785     29,820     30,778     11,522     11,543  
Other assets   25,263     23,815     24,100     26,676     17,966  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,009,836   $ 1,851,864   $ 1,842,107   $ 1,354,541   $ 1,242,291  
                   
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing demand $ 415,395   $ 359,559   $ 372,237   $ 284,754   $ 213,359  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,269,793     1,175,826     1,143,685     801,484     776,801  
Total deposits   1,685,188     1,535,385     1,515,922     1,086,238     990,160  
Borrowings   112,283     105,762     115,732     106,027     92,006  
Other liabilities   17,258     15,932     19,906     19,612     17,938  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,814,729     1,657,079     1,651,560     1,211,877     1,100,104  
                   
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   195,107     194,785     190,547     142,664     142,187  
                   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                    
 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,009,836   $ 1,851,864   $ 1,842,107   $ 1,354,541   $ 1,242,291  
 
                   
                   
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.  
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
    March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31
Three months ended   2021    2020    2020    2020    2020 
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans receivable, including fees $ 16,146   $ 16,336   $ 16,260   $ 10,767   $ 10,683  
Securities   1,112     1,064     1,031     1,063     1,179  
Other   43     29     18     19     6  
Total interest income   17,301     17,429     17,309     11,849     11,868  
                   
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits   1,255     1,514     1,676     1,630     1,790  
Borrowings   270     301     303     352     413  
Total interest expense   1,525     1,815     1,979     1,982     2,203  
NET INTEREST INCOME   15,776     15,614     15,330     9,867     9,665  
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   1,500     1,600     1,850     1,300     700  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                    
FOR LOAN LOSSES   14,276     14,014     13,480     8,567     8,965  
                   
OTHER INCOME                    
Service charges and fees   1,247     1,913     1,301     837     1,063  
Income from fiduciary activities   160     150     205     175     153  
Net realized gains on sales of securities   21     -     33     -     38  
Gains on sales of loans, net   29     241     164     65     56  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   374     208     217     212     208  
Other   158     149     152     103     136  
Total other income   1,989     2,661     2,072     1,392     1,654  
                   
OTHER EXPENSES                    
Salaries and  employee benefits   4,953     5,243     4,812     3,289     3,777  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net   1,220     1,165     1,109     906     968  
Foreclosed real estate   30     8     31     (2 )   16  
FDIC insurance assessment   181     213     144     42     -  
Merger related   22     66     386     1,597     -  
Other   3,046     3,214     2,898     2,260     2,298  
Total other expenses   9,452     9,909     9,380     8,092     7,059  
                   
INCOME BEFORE TAX   6,813     6,766     6,172     1,867     3,560  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,271     1,253     1,173     379     481  
NET INCOME $ 5,542   $ 5,513   $ 4,999   $ 1,488   $ 3,079  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.68   $ 0.67   $ 0.62   $ 0.24   $ 0.49  
                     
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67   $ 0.67   $ 0.62   $ 0.24   $ 0.49  
 
Book Value per share $ 23.82   $ 23.72   $ 23.30   $ 22.62   $ 22.52  
Tangible Book Value per share   20.20     20.10     19.55     20.80     20.70  
                   
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.18 %   1.18 %   1.11 %   0.45 %   1.01 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   11.39 %   11.32 %   10.64 %   4.17 %   8.79 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)   13.42 %   13.46 %   11.75 %   4.54 %   9.57 %
                   
Net interest spread (fte)   3.46 %   3.50 %   3.55 %   3.03 %   3.23 %
Net interest margin (fte)   3.59 %   3.65 %   3.73 %   3.25 %   3.48 %
                   
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.02 %   0.93 %   0.83 %   1.04 %   0.98 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.04 %   0.04 %   0.14 %   0.03 %   0.05 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.83 %   0.85 %   0.89 %   0.30 %   0.30 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.63 %   0.70 %   0.74 %   0.29 %   0.31 %

Primary Logo

You just read:

Norwood Financial Corp Announces First Quarter Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.