Norwood Financial Corp Announces First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- HONESDALE, Pa., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market – NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced record earnings of $5,542,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, increasing 80% from the $3,079,000 recorded during the corresponding period of 2020. The increase reflects the benefits derived from the Company’s acquisition of UpState New York Bancorp, Inc. (“UpState”), which closed on July 7, 2020. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.67 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $0.49 in the first quarter of 2020. The annualized return on average assets was 1.18% in the first quarter of 2021 and the annualized return on average equity was 11.39%, compared to 1.01% and 8.79%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020.
Total assets were $2.010 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $767.5 million compared to March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, total loans increased $493.0 million compared to March 31, 2020, total deposits increased $695.0 million compared to March 31, 2020, and stockholders’ equity increased $52.9 million compared to March 31, 2020. The increases reflect the balances acquired from UpState and the impact from economic stimulus, including loans originated through the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”). During the three months ended March 31, 2021, we originated 633 new PPP loans totaling $54.3 million, and had $30.0 million of loans forgiven that were originated in previous periods. As of March 31, 2021, the total of all PPP loans outstanding was $119.3 million.
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent, or fte) was $15,981,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2021, which is $6,078,000 higher than the comparable three-month period of 2020. A $491.3 million increase in average loans outstanding over the corresponding period in 2020 contributed to the increased interest income. During the three-months ended March 31, 2021, the fte yield on interest-earning assets decreased thirty-two basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020, while the cost of funds decreased fifty-five basis points. As a result, the annualized net interest spread (fte) improved to 3.46% from 3.23% in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the corresponding three-month period in 2020.
Other income totaled $1,989,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $1,654,000 during the corresponding period of last year. The increase is due primarily to an $184,000 increase in service charges due primarily to service charges and fees related to the acquisition of UpState. Earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance policies also increased $166,000 over the first quarter of last year. All other categories of other income decreased $15,000, net.
Operating expenses totaled $9,452,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2021 and were $2,393,000 higher than the $7,059,000 recorded in the same period of last year. The increase reflects the costs of operations acquired from UpState, including four new Community Offices.
Mr. Critelli stated, “Our first quarter results reflect the revenue generated and the costs associated with our acquisition of UpState, as well as the continued impact of economic stimulus on our balance sheet. We remain committed to providing the financial resources that will help our customers emerge from the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and continue to provide the resources to allow our employees the ability to perform their functions in a safe work environment. We look forward to continuing to serve our expanded base of stockholders and customers.”
Norwood Financial Corp. is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.
Forward-Looking Statements.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income is derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax–equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice. The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Net interest income
|$
|15,776
|$
|9,665
|Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate
|205
|238
|Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
|$
|15,981
|$
|9,903
This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data. The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Average equity
|$
|197,243
|$
|140,962
|Average goodwill and other intangibles
|(29,798
|)
|(11,552
|)
|Average tangible equity
|$
|167,445
|$
|129,410
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(unaudited)
|March 31
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|20,364
|$
|14,712
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|190,135
|23,706
|Cash and cash equivalents
|210,499
|38,418
|Securities available for sale
|275,224
|196,998
|Loans receivable
|1,421,568
|928,565
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|14,509
|9,088
|Net loans receivable
|1,407,059
|919,477
|Regulatory stock, at cost
|4,043
|3,770
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|17,648
|14,071
|Bank owned life insurance
|39,471
|38,971
|Foreclosed real estate owned
|844
|1,077
|Accrued interest receivable
|6,317
|3,669
|Goodwill
|29,290
|11,331
|Other intangible assets
|495
|212
|Other assets
|18,946
|14,297
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|2,009,836
|$
|1,242,291
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing demand
|$
|415,395
|$
|213,359
|Interest-bearing
|1,269,793
|776,801
|Total deposits
|1,685,188
|990,160
|Short-term borrowings
|72,917
|40,656
|Other borrowings
|39,366
|51,350
|Accrued interest payable
|1,370
|2,895
|Other liabilities
|15,888
|15,043
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,814,729
|1,100,104
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares
|-
|-
|Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,
|authorized: 20,000,000 shares,
|issued: 2021: 8,240,081 shares, 2020: 6,342,568 shares
|824
|634
|Surplus
|95,717
|49,644
|Retained earnings
|97,201
|88,032
|Treasury stock, at cost: 2021: 21,568 shares, 2020: 12,007 shares
|(656
|)
|(400
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|2,021
|4,277
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|195,107
|142,187
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|2,009,836
|$
|1,242,291
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable, including fees
|$
|16,146
|$
|10,683
|Securities
|1,112
|1,179
|Other
|43
|6
|Total Interest income
|17,301
|11,868
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|1,255
|1,790
|Short-term borrowings
|69
|111
|Other borrowings
|201
|302
|Total Interest expense
|1,525
|2,203
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|15,776
|9,665
|PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|1,500
|700
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|14,276
|8,965
|OTHER INCOME
|Service charges and fees
|1,247
|1,063
|Income from fiduciary activities
|160
|153
|Net realized gains on sales of securities
|21
|38
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|29
|56
|Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
|374
|208
|Other
|158
|136
|Total other income
|1,989
|1,654
|OTHER EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,953
|3,777
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment
|1,220
|968
|Data processing and related operations
|603
|437
|Taxes, other than income
|305
|214
|Professional fees
|540
|218
|FDIC Insurance assessment
|181
|0
|Foreclosed real estate
|30
|16
|Amortization of intangibles
|35
|22
|Other
|1,585
|1,407
|Total other expenses
|9,452
|7,059
|INCOME BEFORE TAX
|6,813
|3,560
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|1,271
|481
|NET INCOME
|$
|5,542
|$
|3,079
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.49
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.49
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended March 31
|2021
|2020
|Net interest income
|$
|15,776
|$
|9,665
|Net income
|5,542
|3,079
|Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.46
|%
|3.23
|%
|Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.59
|%
|3.48
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.18
|%
|1.01
|%
|Return on average equity
|11.39
|%
|8.79
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|13.42
|%
|9.57
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.49
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.49
|As of March 31
|2021
|2020
|Total assets
|$
|2,009,836
|$
|1,242,291
|Total loans receivable
|1,421,568
|928,565
|Allowance for loan losses
|14,509
|9,088
|Total deposits
|1,685,188
|990,160
|Stockholders' equity
|195,107
|142,187
|Trust assets under management
|173,263
|137,059
|Book value per share
|$
|23.82
|$
|22.52
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|20.20
|$
|20.70
|Equity to total assets
|9.71
|%
|11.45
|%
|Allowance to total loans receivable
|1.02
|%
|0.98
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.83
|%
|0.30
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.63
|%
|0.31
|%
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|March
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|20,364
|$
|19,445
|$
|23,874
|$
|15,387
|$
|14,712
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|190,135
|92,248
|100,566
|67,989
|23,706
|Cash and cash equivalents
|210,499
|111,693
|124,440
|83,376
|38,418
|Securities available for sale
|275,224
|226,586
|197,436
|196,735
|196,998
|Loans receivable
|1,421,568
|1,410,732
|1,414,662
|988,679
|928,565
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|14,509
|13,150
|11,674
|10,312
|9,088
|Net loans receivable
|1,407,059
|1,397,582
|1,402,988
|978,367
|919,477
|Regulatory stock, at cost
|4,043
|3,981
|3,876
|3,677
|3,770
|Bank owned life insurance
|39,471
|39,608
|39,400
|39,183
|38,971
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|17,648
|17,814
|18,124
|14,040
|14,071
|Foreclosed real estate owned
|844
|965
|965
|965
|1,077
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|29,785
|29,820
|30,778
|11,522
|11,543
|Other assets
|25,263
|23,815
|24,100
|26,676
|17,966
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|2,009,836
|$
|1,851,864
|$
|1,842,107
|$
|1,354,541
|$
|1,242,291
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing demand
|$
|415,395
|$
|359,559
|$
|372,237
|$
|284,754
|$
|213,359
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,269,793
|1,175,826
|1,143,685
|801,484
|776,801
|Total deposits
|1,685,188
|1,535,385
|1,515,922
|1,086,238
|990,160
|Borrowings
|112,283
|105,762
|115,732
|106,027
|92,006
|Other liabilities
|17,258
|15,932
|19,906
|19,612
|17,938
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,814,729
|1,657,079
|1,651,560
|1,211,877
|1,100,104
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|195,107
|194,785
|190,547
|142,664
|142,187
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|2,009,836
|$
|1,851,864
|$
|1,842,107
|$
|1,354,541
|$
|1,242,291
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|Three months ended
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable, including fees
|$
|16,146
|$
|16,336
|$
|16,260
|$
|10,767
|$
|10,683
|Securities
|1,112
|1,064
|1,031
|1,063
|1,179
|Other
|43
|29
|18
|19
|6
|Total interest income
|17,301
|17,429
|17,309
|11,849
|11,868
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|1,255
|1,514
|1,676
|1,630
|1,790
|Borrowings
|270
|301
|303
|352
|413
|Total interest expense
|1,525
|1,815
|1,979
|1,982
|2,203
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|15,776
|15,614
|15,330
|9,867
|9,665
|PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|1,500
|1,600
|1,850
|1,300
|700
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
|FOR LOAN LOSSES
|14,276
|14,014
|13,480
|8,567
|8,965
|OTHER INCOME
|Service charges and fees
|1,247
|1,913
|1,301
|837
|1,063
|Income from fiduciary activities
|160
|150
|205
|175
|153
|Net realized gains on sales of securities
|21
|-
|33
|-
|38
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|29
|241
|164
|65
|56
|Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
|374
|208
|217
|212
|208
|Other
|158
|149
|152
|103
|136
|Total other income
|1,989
|2,661
|2,072
|1,392
|1,654
|OTHER EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,953
|5,243
|4,812
|3,289
|3,777
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net
|1,220
|1,165
|1,109
|906
|968
|Foreclosed real estate
|30
|8
|31
|(2
|)
|16
|FDIC insurance assessment
|181
|213
|144
|42
|-
|Merger related
|22
|66
|386
|1,597
|-
|Other
|3,046
|3,214
|2,898
|2,260
|2,298
|Total other expenses
|9,452
|9,909
|9,380
|8,092
|7,059
|INCOME BEFORE TAX
|6,813
|6,766
|6,172
|1,867
|3,560
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|1,271
|1,253
|1,173
|379
|481
|NET INCOME
|$
|5,542
|$
|5,513
|$
|4,999
|$
|1,488
|$
|3,079
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.49
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.49
|Book Value per share
|$
|23.82
|$
|23.72
|$
|23.30
|$
|22.62
|$
|22.52
|Tangible Book Value per share
|20.20
|20.10
|19.55
|20.80
|20.70
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.18
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.11
|%
|0.45
|%
|1.01
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|11.39
|%
|11.32
|%
|10.64
|%
|4.17
|%
|8.79
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (annualized)
|13.42
|%
|13.46
|%
|11.75
|%
|4.54
|%
|9.57
|%
|Net interest spread (fte)
|3.46
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.03
|%
|3.23
|%
|Net interest margin (fte)
|3.59
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.48
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.02
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.83
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.98
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|0.04
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.05
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.83
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.30
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.63
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.31
|%