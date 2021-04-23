Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Daseke to Participate in the Burkenroad Reports Virtual Investment Conference on April 23rd

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, Texas, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that senior management will participate in the Burkenroad Reports Virtual Investment Conference, which is being held on Friday, April 23, 2021. Jason Bates, Daseke’s Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at 10:00 AM CDT. Investors may register to listen to the live webcast at www.burkenroad.org. In addition, Daseke will provide a link to a replay of the live webcast on the company’s investor relations website.

Burkenroad Reports, which started in 1993 at Tulane University's A. B. Freeman School of Business, is the nation’s first university-sponsored securities analysis program. More information on the program and conference can be found at www.burkenroad.org.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of approximately 5,000 tractors and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations:

Alpha IR Group
Joseph Caminiti or Ashley Gruenberg
312-445-2870
DSKE@alpha-ir.com


