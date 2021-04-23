CareDx to Present New Heart Transplant Data at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation Annual Meeting

Renowned transplant clinicians to present 15 heart abstracts at ISHLT

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced experts will present its latest heart research, which was accepted at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions, set to take place between April 24-28, 2021.

CareDx’s offerings are showcased through 22 abstracts throughout the ISHLT program. These data selected by the ISHLT organizers, will be presented by prominent thought leaders, highlighting the continued leadership in the cardiothoracic space. Additionally, a CareDx symposium will spotlight leaders in the field of heart and lung transplantation delivering cutting edge content on HeartCare, AlloMap®, AlloSure® Heart, and RemoTraC.

“CareDx has been a great partner for heart transplantation for so many years, and I’m thrilled to be a part of their continuous innovation in patient care related to heart rejection detection,” said Mario Deng, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., UCLA Health.

CareDx will present its virtual symposium: “HeartCare: The Utility of Multi-Modality in Transplant Patient Care” on Sunday, April 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

This session will provide insights on HeartCare, the combination of AlloMap and AlloSure Heart, including the evolution of patient specific biomarkers, data supporting utility in CMV and CAV, and patient case studies.

Speakers include:

Mario Deng, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., UCLA Health

Brett Sperry, M.D., Saint Luke’s Health System

Heddy Luise Holzhauser, M.D., F.A.C.C., Penn Medicine

Manreet Kanwar, M.D., Allegheny Health

“This year marks our most successful ISHLT abstract session to-date—with an unprecedented 15 heart abstracts and 7 lung abstracts accepted,” said Reg Seeto, President and CEO, CareDx. “These abstracts underscore and showcase the value our diagnostic surveillance tools provide for heart and lung transplant recipients.”

The following heart transplant abstracts will be presented:

Low AlloSure Despite Discordance with High AlloMap Associated with Low Risk of Moderate to Severe Cardiac Allograft Rejection – J.H. Kim, Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates, Houston Methodist Hospital

The Impact of Grade 1R Endomyocardial Biopsies on Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA, Higher-Grade Rejection and Development of Donor Specific Antibodies – A. Kao, St. Luke’s Hospital

Plasma Donor-derived Cell-free DNA Levels Are Not Affected by Prednisone Dose Nor Time After Heart Transplant: Pilot Data From SHORE - K. Ghafourian, Northwestern Medicine

Combining Donor Derived Cell-Free DNA and Gene Expression Profiling for Non-Invasive Surveillance after Heart Transplantation - E. J. Henricksen, Pharmacy, Stanford Health Care

Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Predicts DeNovo DSA after Heart Transplantation - J. Teuteberg, Stanford University Medical Center

Heart Transplant Recipients with pAMR1(H+) and pAMR2 Rejection Have the Same Amount of Myocardial Injury by AlloSure - M. W. Weston, Tampa General Hospital

Initiation of Noninvasive Surveillance for Allograft Rejection in a Cohort of Heart Transplant Patients >1 Year after Transplant: An Exploratory Analysis – Jakrin Kewcharoen, University of Hawaii

Racial Disparities in Gene Expression Profiling but Not Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA after Heart Transplant – Kiran Khush, M.D., Stanford University Medical Center

Single Center Experience in Using Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA and Gene Expression Profiling in Heart Transplantation – S.M. Attig, Mayo Clinic Arizona

Interpretation of AlloMap in Clinically Stable Combined Heart-Kidney Transplant Recipients - M. Flattery, Pauley Heart Center

AlloMap versus Endomyocardial Biopsy: The Patient Experience - A.K. Jamil, Baylor, Scott & White Research Institute

Association of Donor Age and Plasma Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Levels with CAV Development after Heart Transplant: SHORE Preliminary Data – N. Raval, Advent Health, Orlando

Longitudinal Variation in Absolute and Relative AlloMap Score in Heart Transplant Recipients - U.A. Siddiqi, University of Chicago

A Comparison of AlloMap versus Echocardiographic Doppler Tissue Imaging in Assessing the Presence of Rejection in Orthotopic Heart Transplant Recipients – R. Wu, University of South Florida

Donor Derived Cell Free DNA as a Risk Factor for Initiating De-Novo Donor Specific Antibodies in Heart Transplantation - E. C. DePasquale, University of Southern California



