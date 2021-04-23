Verano to Open 32nd MÜV™ Florida Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Historic St. Augustine

﻿﻿Verano secures the fourth largest retail footprint in Florida.

St. Augustine is the fifth MÜV™ location with a drive-through to offer patients a convenient method of order pickup.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the upcoming opening of its newest MÜV™ Dispensary located at 400 S. Ponce Blvd., St. Augustine, Florida. It is scheduled to open April 24, 2021 at 10:00am ET, pending all required approvals.

Verano’s 32nd MÜV Dispensary in Florida is conveniently situated in a high-profile location, just south of King Street, formerly occupied by a bank. It features a useful MÜV-Thru, enabling patients to pick up pre-orders at a drive-through window. This is the fifth MÜV location in Florida with a MÜV-Thru.

“It’s easy to see why St. Augustine draws over 10 million tourists a year. It is a special place that honors its past and embraces the future. St. Johns County area residents will now have access to premium medical cannabis therapies and unrivaled patient care,” said John Tipton, President of Verano. “Florida patients traveling to St. Augustine to find the fountain of youth may now also find our award-winning MÜV products. We’re also pleased to bring new jobs and contribute to the growth of St. Augustine’s vibrant business community.”

Patients are encouraged to order at muvfl.com for express pickup or delivery.

Deemed an essential service during the pandemic, Verano’s MÜV Dispensaries have been busier than ever, and the company now employs nearly 800 people in Florida.

The newest state-of-the-art MÜV Dispensary will offer an extensive selection of award-winning products including MÜV Wana Soft Chew edibles, chocolates & lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, a wide range of vaporizer pens, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps™ capsules, tinctures, 72-Hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels. MÜV also has one of the widest selections of concentrates for patients needing macro-dosing options.

For more information about the new ADA-compliant St. Augustine MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary, including hours and available MÜV products, visit muvfl.com.

About Verano - Verano Holdings Inc. is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. The company’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes nine production facilities comprising approximately 770,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands Zen Leaf™ and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at https://verano.com/.

About MÜV™ - Through continual research and development, the MÜV™ brand of medical cannabis infused products has received multiple patents for its award-winning MÜV products line that provides quality, consistent and reliable medical cannabis therapies to patients. Patients are encouraged to place reservations online at muvfl.com for in-store pickup, order for delivery, or visit any MÜV Dispensary for alternative medical cannabis medicine you can trust.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the Company’s position in the marketplace, the proposed completion or buildout of Company facilities, the Company’s cultivation capacity, the completion of pending acquisitions, the accretive nature of acquisitions, the fortification of the Company’s presence in core markets, the possibility of material organic expansion, delivery of shareholder value and the ability to maintain industry-leading margins and add depth to leadership.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

Contacts:

Investors:

Verano / Aaron Miles / Head of Investor Relations / aaron@verano.holdings

Media:

Verano / David Spreckman / Sr. Director, Corporate Communications & Retail Marketing

david@verano.holdings

Florida MÜV Media Contact:

Colin Trethewey / PRmediaNow Communications / Colin@PRmediaNow.com