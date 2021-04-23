The NineHertz Being a Major Part of the Growing Tech Hub in Atlanta
In recent times, Atlanta has emerged as a startup hub in the United States and The NineHertz has become a major mobile app development company in Atlanta.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta has historically been known as “Transaction Alley” since almost 70 percent of all the payment transactions are handled there. Also, out of fortune 500 companies, 16 are from Atlanta including United Parcel Services, The Home Depot, and Coca-Cola, etc.
But in the current scenario, Atlanta is becoming famous for something else. There are a lot of tech startups coming these days making the place a major tech hub. So if you are also searching for a software development company in Atlanta for your business needs, then you’ve hit the right spot. Hire Top Mobile App Development Company in Atlanta and kick-start your project.
Till now, this Tech Hub region has been responsible for creating more than 10,000 jobs and helped raise more than $1000 million in funding since its inception in the year 2013. The Atlanta Tech Village, Atlanta's Startup Hub, has achieved to step into the top five largest tech hubs in the US with more than 400 startups and housing over 1500 people. Surely, Atlanta is becoming an eye-candy for all the tech enthusiasts all around the world.
The NineHertz is one such custom software development company in Atlanta that has revolutionized the technology sector of Atlanta. “Georgia Tech” is located in the city which is a steady source of potential talent for the startup community. According to Startup Atlanta, Atlanta is home to dozens of funds and accelerators.
Also, it is a proud host of two major VC conferences a year – Venture Atlanta and Pitch Atlanta, in which thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders gather and work towards one single goal to make Atlanta the next big thing in IT. People all around the world search to hire mobile app developers in Atlanta.
The NineHertz being a well-known IT company in Atlanta has contributed a great share in making Atlanta a major tech hub.
The India-based tech company has spread its wings all over the world, including Atlanta in a short span of time and has become a major custom software development company in Atlanta. The company has a significant dominance in the region with over 1,500 successful projects delivered alone in Atlanta.
The NineHertz was established in 2008 and since then there has been no looking back. The company has made its mark in providing quality-oriented tech solutions in the field of mobile applications and web solutions to clients in Atlanta such as React Native app development, Flutter app development, Angularjs development, and Mobile Game development. With great effort, this software company in Atlanta has set a benchmark in the entire region.
As far as the clients are concerned, the company has a huge client base in Atlanta making it amongst the top 10 software companies in Atlanta. You can undoubtedly say that over the years, The NineHertz has played an unparalleled role in making Atlanta a tech hub.
All and all, we can say that Atlanta is a big ocean of businesses and startups and companies like The NineHertz are doing their best in glorifying the technological horizon of the state in a seamless manner.
