Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes: Legit Green Lobster Gummies? [Reviews]

Green Lobster CBD Gummies are made with pure hemp-derived cannabidiol extract to help provide highly sought out benefits, but do the Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes have negative side effects and real customer complaints or is it worth the money?

Thinking about giving CBD a try? Not sure if oil as a delivery method suits your preferences? Ever since the CBD market captured the general public’s attention in regard to its benefits, the options for products have only diversified. In this sense, one product that remains at the top of most consumers’ list is CBD gummies. Why simply stop at the therapeutic benefits of taking CBD when a solution can achieve such results in a tasteful manner as well, right? Luckily, we recently stumbled upon a CBD brand that is all about transparency, effectiveness and wellness altogether. The purpose of this review is to provide a comprehensive guide on “Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes”.

What are the Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes?

Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes are non-habit forming CBD gummies that aim to help reduce pain and chronic aches, anxiety and stress. This solution is also trusted to help people who are on a mission to quit smoking, are in need of heightened sleep quality and want something that is potently effective and tasty at the same time. As per the claims made, these CBD gummies have been formulated to work with the body to address numerous systems from within. In fact, the creators insist that their take on CBD can induce beneficial results in a matter of days. That said, before getting into the prices breakdown, it is imperative that we look at its features.

What features do Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes carry?

Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes are manufactured in a U.S.-based, FDA-approved facility that follows good manufacturing practice (GMP). Each bottle contains 25mg of full spectrum CBD. Full spectrum CBD contains small amounts of diverse cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids, as well as the accepted amount of THC.

The benefit of going with a full-spectrum solution is its entourage effect, which emphasizes the power that the combination of cannabinoids has over pure CBD. Obviously, the issue that stems from choosing a full spectrum product is the unavoidable amount of THC found per serving. As long as Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes carry less than 0.03% of THC (which they do), safety is unlikely to be compromised.

All things considered, the standard dose per gummy is usually 5mg, however, the concentration usually ranges anywhere between 5 and 30mg. To see that Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes rest on the higher end is desirable. Furthermore, each gummy is deemed water-soluble. This is definitely a plus, since water soluble CBD is highly likely to increase the body’s ability to absorb the cannabinoids. Precisely, a higher absorption rate implies increased effectiveness.

As explained by the Green Lobster CBD team, they made sure that each serving is effective, while preventing individuals from feeling overly drained out. Matter-of-factly, one gummy should suffice to possibly stabilize the entire endocannabinoid system, and to regulate and/or reduce pain, anxiety, and sleep among other areas of health.

Finally, all Green Lobster CBD products have been tested by the Green Scientific Labs, a third-party lab testing company that is positioned to deliver superior and consistent results in the form of the Certificate of Analyses (CoAs). These can be found for each product on Green Lobster CBD’s official website.





How should Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes be taken?

The one drawback with CBD gummies (or any CBD product for that matter) is that it is gives rise to trial and error. In other words, individuals are recommended to start off with a smaller dose and to move their way up if the effects are not felt. The smartest approach to taking Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes is by taking one gummy first, preferably with a meal or as recommended by a physician and increasing the dose by increments. Ultimately, the goal should be to relieve pain, while still feeling energized enough to get through the day.

Are Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes safe?

Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes are deemed generally safe to take as the concentration of full spectrum CBD found per serving respects the accepted range of concentrations that are currently available in the market. If individuals decide to exceed the suggested uses, this is equivalent to risking one’s health.

It is important to note that in certain cases, temporary flushing, itching, rash or gastric disturbances may be experienced. If any of the latter takes form, it is best to halt the product and consult a physician. In regard to allergens, the gummies carry none at all, but manufacturing supposedly took place in a facility that also processes nuts, eggs, soy and dairy. Hence, anyone allergic to the listed ingredients should be careful.





What are customers saying about Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes?

As far as customer reviews go, many have since expressed support for the brand. For instance, one customer wrote, “Great product! I wish they sold it by the bucket. It is the only thing that relieves the sciatic pain I have, as well as the pain in my lower back.” Another customer highlighted that these gummies are “as good as [they] get. The relief is there. My back, knees, and hands are moving much more fluidly now.”

How much do Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes cost?

For a limited time offer, Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes are sold at a discounted rate for U.S. residents only. Given that each bottle includes a total of 20 gummies, with a total of 500mg of CBD per bottle, here are different price points worth reflecting upon (excluding shipping and handling):

1 Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes bottle : $50.96 each

: $50.96 each 3 Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes bottles : $33.97 each

: $33.97 each 5 Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes bottles: $30.58 each

Bear in mind that each Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes purchase has also been protected by a return and refund policy, which is only applicable on unused products. As stated on the official website, request for returns/refunds must be accompanied by the right invoice.

For more information on the refund processes, customer service should be contacted via the following means of communication:

Mailing Address: Green Lobster Holdings, LLC., 29 Turkey St North Berwick, ME 03906

Green Lobster Holdings, LLC., 29 Turkey St North Berwick, ME 03906 Phone : 1 (866) 761 – 6304

: 1 (866) 761 – 6304 Email: customercare@greenlobstercbd.com.





Final Verdict

Ultimately, CBD Neon Cubes by Green Lobster CBD are nothing more than full spectrum CBD gummies. Rather than having to ingest CBD oils, which are typically hard to swallow, individuals have the option of retorting to a solution that also promotes taste as a factor. Based in the U.S., the team at Green Lobster CBD have taken all of the necessary measures to protect consumer wellness and safety. These steps suffice to show how transparent Green Lobster CBD truly is, allowing consumers to be confident in their purchases.

Luckily, this company also provides a Certificate of Analysis, so that consumers are well aware of the ratio of CBD relative to other cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. Given their ongoing efforts in ensuring quality, and relatively high concentrations per gummy, the suggested prices are quite fair. One gray area that might be worth taking up with customer service is pertaining to the refund policy, as this is only applicable under “special circumstances,” none of which have been listed. To learn more about Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes, visit here>>>

Official Website: https://www.greenlobstercbd.com/deal/

Contact Details: Green Lobster CBD Neon Cubes

Email: customercare@greenlobstercbd.com

Phone: 1 (866) 761 – 6304

