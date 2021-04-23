Microalgae Market Size, Industry Report Analysis, Growth, Share, Application, Segmentation, Future Demands, Business Opportunities by Cellana, Corbion, Algarithm, Cyanotech, Algaecytes

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research study By Data Bridge Market Research on “Global Microalgae Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028”, the Microalgae market is growing with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 61,988.47 million by 2028. Increasing awareness among consumers about health benefits of microalgae products and high demand of plant derived proteins are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period. Global Microalgae Market is growing with factors such as technological and scientific innovations and developments. Multiple industry coverage can also drive the market growth of microalgae. High demand of plant-derived proteins has accelerated the market growth. However, side-effects related to microalgae products may hamper the market growth.



Microalgae Market Research Report is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current and future market of the Microalgae industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Microalgae market size, share, and competitor segment with a basic introduction of manufactures, geographical regions, product types, and applications.

List of Companies Profiled in the Microalgae Market Report are:

Cellana Inc.

DSM

BIOPROCESS ALGAE, LLC.

Algarithm

Cyanotech Corporation

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

Algaecytes

Australian Spirulina

Algatech LTD

Lyxia,

BASF SE

Corbion

E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited

Kuehnle AgroSystems Inc.

ALGISYS LLC



Key Segments of the Global Microalgae Market

By Product Type (Dunaliella Salina, Spirulina, Chlorella and Others)

(Dunaliella Salina, Spirulina, Chlorella and Others) By Microalgae Strain (Haematococcus Pluvialis, Phaeodactylum Tricornutum, Porphyridium Cruentum, Nannochloropsis and Others)

(Haematococcus Pluvialis, Phaeodactylum Tricornutum, Porphyridium Cruentum, Nannochloropsis and Others) By Category (Organic and Inorganic), Form (Powder/Dry and Liquid)

(Organic and Inorganic), Form (Powder/Dry and Liquid) By Grade (Food Grade, Feed Grade, Fuel Grade, Cosmetics Grade and Others)

(Food Grade, Feed Grade, Fuel Grade, Cosmetics Grade and Others) By Application (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Bio-Fuel, Inks, Animal Feed and Others)

(Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Bio-Fuel, Inks, Animal Feed and Others) By Distribution Channel (Indirect and Direct)

Global Microalgae Market Scenario:

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for microalgae has increasing market growth of 6.5%. Market leader is BASF SE which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 10.79% in the global market. The company has gained outstanding sale by providing the innovative microalgae to the market.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for microalgae has increasing market growth of 6.5%. Market leader is BASF SE which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 10.79% in the global market. The company has gained outstanding sale by providing the innovative microalgae to the market.

Scope of the Microalgae Market Report:

This report states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The Microalgae Market report also gives an overview of revenue, sales, product demand and data supply, cost and growth analysis over the forecast year.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries client’s information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

The large scale Microalgae report is made outshining with the correct utilization of renowned statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data by the COVID19/Coronavirus pandemic. The business report is generated by keeping in mind businesses of all sizes. This market research report solves the problem of time consuming processes of acquiring market info very easily and quickly.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions BASF SE, AstaReal Inc. and euglena Co., Ltd. are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in North America microalgae market and the market leaders are targeting the U.S. and Canada to be their next pocket revenue for 2021.

The global microalgae market is becoming more competitive with companies such as BASF SE, AstaReal Inc. and euglena Co., Ltd. as they are the market leaders for microalgae market. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the microalgae market.

Global Microalgae Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product type, the microalgae market is segmented into dunaliella salina, spirulina, chlorella and others. In 2021, spirulina segment is expected to dominate the market as it is the most widely cultivated microalgae as it possesses several health benefits including anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant and brain-protective functions among others.

On the basis of microalgae strain, the microalgae market is segmented into haematococcus pluvialis, phaeodactylum tricornutum, porphyridium cruentum, nannochloropsis and others. In 2021, haematococcus pluvialis segment is expected to dominate the market because this microalga secretes astaxanthin as a protective layer, which is exploited for its high anti-oxidant properties that has high potential for cancer among other types of disease treatment.

On the basis of category, the microalgae market is segmented into organic and inorganic. In 2021, organic segment is expected to dominate the market as organic nutrients are easily accessible to microalgae and most of the people have been reported to prefer microalgae derived products grown on organic source.

On the basis of form, the microalgae market is segmented into powder/dry and liquid. In 2021, powder/dry segment is expected to dominate the market as this form can easily be modified into tablets. Capsules among others and are easy to transport.

On the basis of grade, the microalgae market is segmented into food grade, feed grade, fuel grade, cosmetics grade and others. In 2021, food grade segment is expected to dominate the microalgae market due to increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of microalgae products and availability of microalgae based food and beverages.

On the basis of application, the microalgae market is segmented into food & beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, biofuel, inks, animal feed and others. In 2021, dietary supplements segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing demand of plant based dietary supplement due to continuous rise of infectious diseases.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2010-2019; Base year – 2020; Forecast period– 2021 to 2028

Microalgae Market Diversification Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)



More Information Related to TOC, Tables and Figures Can Be Provided

No. of Microalgae Market Report Pages: 350

No of Tables: 220

No of Figures: 60



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Microalgae Market:

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, import, export, revenue, and market share and growth rate of Microalgae in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

Introduction : It includes the objectives and scope of the study and provides highlights of key market segments and players covered.

: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and provides highlights of key market segments and players covered. Executive Summary : It covers industry trends with high specialise in market use cases and top market trends, market share by regions, and Microalgae Market size and growth by regions.

: It covers industry trends with high specialise in market use cases and top market trends, market share by regions, and Microalgae Market size and growth by regions. Key Players : Here, the report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, foundation date of companies, and areas served, formulation base, and revenue of key players.

: Here, the report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, foundation date of companies, and areas served, formulation base, and revenue of key players. Breakdown by Market Segmentation : This section provides details about market size by product and application.

: This section provides details about market size by product and application. Global Microalgae Market, By Geography Analysis : All of the regions and countries analyzed within the report are studied on the idea of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

: All of the regions and countries analyzed within the report are studied on the idea of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast. Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the idea of their margin of profit, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Here, players are evaluated on the idea of their margin of profit, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details. Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analysed within the report.

It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analysed within the report. Epidemiology of the Research Study

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

