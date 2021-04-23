New Casinos: New UK Casino Sites and Upcoming New Online Casinos by Date of UKGC Licensing Shows Online Casino Market is Very Much Active
UK online gaming affiliate IGX who operate various casino comparison services such as xCasinos.uk, has today revealed the newest casino sites in the United Kingdom after analysis of the UK Gambling Commission beta database of newly licensed UK casino operators.
10 Of The New Casinos, Ordered By Date Of Licensing In The United Kingdom Were Found To Be Launched Between 2017-2021:
-
Dr.Bet Casino
Licensed From 23rd March 2021
-
Kwiff Casino
Licensed From 21st January 2021
-
Rhino Casino
Licensed From 7th February 2021
-
Vickers Casino
Licensed From 30th November 2020
-
Virgin Bet Casino
Licensed From 27th October 2020
-
Space Casino
Licensed From 21st January 2020
-
Matchbook Casino
Licensed From 3rd December 2019
-
The Sun Vegas Casino
Licensed From 25th November 2019
-
Star Casino
Licensed From 1st September 2018
-
Bet-at-Home Casino
Licensed From 5th June 2017
xCasinos.uk contains reviews and rankings for a variety of UK licensed casinos in the country and based on a range of key factors, a finalised report has been created for the newest casino sites in 2021 based on issuance of licenses from the UK Gambling Commission.
Tracking the issuance of licenses is not only useful for customers looking for new casino brands to join, it’s important for the gambling industry as a whole as it highlights the continued growth of the UK online casino market.
B2B clients can email reports@ig-x.com for data analysis work and reports of new and upcoming casino license approvals.
Dr.Bet Casino sits on top the report for being the most recent new licensed UK casino. Powered by Everymatrix it’s rich in casino entertainment. Dr.Bet Casino is operated by Rednines Gaming Ltd who are based in Bromley, UK.
Consumers and businesses can view full UKGC licensing information and scan further records of new casinos here.
Looking ahead the trend looks set to continue with further new casinos expected to be licensed by the end of 2022.
2021/2022 Planned New UK Online Casinos With Licenses Pending*
- BOX Casino - Expected Launch August 2021
- Lazarus Casino - Expected Launch August 2021
- Sherbets Casino - Expected Launch October 2021
- Jade Casino - Expected Launch October 2021
- LuxPlay Casino - Expected Launch October 2021
- Casino Rockstars - Expected Launch October 2021
- Hash Casino - Expected Launch December 2021
- Sunlight Casino - Expected Launch December 2021
*UKGC staff shortage of reduced operational hours may significantly delay the approval of new casino licenses.
Responsible Gambling Disclaimer:
Consumers of online casino games in the United Kingdom must be aged 18+ and should gamble responsibly.
