Internet of Things (IoT) Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Internet of Things (IoT) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the internet of things market is expected to reach $767.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28%. The application of IoT in various industries such as automotive industry is driving the growth of the IoT market.

The Internet of Things (IoT) market consists of sales of IoT and related services that are used in building and home automation, smart energy and utilities, connected logistics, smart retail, smart mobility, and transportation. The internet of things, or IoT, is a collection of interconnected smart devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people supplied with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transmit data across a network without needing human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Trends In The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market

IoT devices collect a great deal of data of all types. Managing this data and analyzing it will help maximize its value for the company. Data analytics will help in analysis of IoT data in several areas such as data accuracy in time series, predictive and advanced analytics, data preparation, geospatial and location real-time (logistic data). In 2020, major cloud vendors such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are increasingly using data analytics for business improvement and various companies hope to expand their market share with AI algorithms capable of exploiting machine learning and deep learning, allowing businesses to derive more value and make informed decisions from the increasing data volumes.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segments:

The global internet of things (IoT) market is further segmented based on platform, end use industry, application, and geography.

By Platform: Device Management, Application Management, Network Management.

By End Use Industry: BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others.

By Application: Building And Home Automation, Smart Energy And Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility And Transportation, Others.

By Geography: The global internet of things market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Internet of Things (IoT) Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides internet of things (IoT) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global internet of things (IoT) market, internet of things (IoT) market share, internet of things (IoT) market players, internet of things (IoT) market segments and geographies, internet of things (IoT) market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The internet of things (IoT) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Internet of Things (IoT) Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Organizations Covered: Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Google Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Internet of Things (IoT) Global Market Report 2021:

