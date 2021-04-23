Best Male Enhancement Pills (2021) Review Top Supplements

Find the best male enhancement pills in 2021 and review top men's natural sexual health performance enhancers with real ingredients and no negative side effects

As long as men want to perform better and increase their size, male enhancement pills will be a constant need for any medicine cabinet. These supplements help substantially with the libido, but they have many other effects as well, including the increase in testosterone production, increased sexual wellness, and better performance in the bedroom. Some of these remedies are even able to help to treat symptoms of erectile dysfunction.

To create these effects, there are many different formulations and blends with supplements, minerals, and vitamins that are known for their performance. Considering the many options on the market now, it is safe to say that there is a demand for individuals that want to improve their sexual experience. To find out what products were best for the average consumer, we’ve done some research.

Nearly every man aged 18-60 in the United States has considered using male enhancement supplements. Male enhancement pills vary greatly in a number of different ways. Some formulas provide men with a whole host of genuine benefits, while others are nothing more than glorified sugar and caffeine pills. Aging men are particularly big targets for ineffective formulas. A high percentage of elderly men struggle with erectile dysfunction, and a segment of the younger male population even struggles with these same issues. It would also be a mistake to understand male enhancement pills as only being important in the bedroom.

To start our review, let’s take a closer look at the various ways that male enhancement pills function. There is no denying that the most popular supplements in the market are popular for how they help men perform better and last longer during sexual intercourse. However, a growing portion of this market is now dedicated to helping men improve performance in a number of ways, not all of them romantic in nature. For example, some male enhancement pills work to improve overall testosterone levels in men. Increasing t-levels can help men to feel more confident, have better workouts, and increase their overall manliness in many different ways.

Most male enhancement pills claim to provide the following benefits: improved libido, increased sexual capacity, and maximize testosterone levels. We generally recommend that consumers stray away from formulas that claim to increase the long-term size of the male sexual organ. Increasing blood flow is one surefire way to improve bedroom and romantic performance, but we don’t want our readers to fall victim to a common scam in this niche supplement industry. No pill has been shown to permanently increase the size of the penis. The best supplement pills for male enhancement are honest and realistic about the benefits they can provide to men.

We are excited to bring you today’s rankings of the top male enhancement pills of 2021. We spent a great deal of time researching, ranking, and preparing this guide for you. Our intention is to provide consumers with a comprehensive resource to begin their journey into the wild market of male supplement pills. To prepare you for the guide you are about to read, we’d like to provide you with a bit of information about how we compiled the ranked list below.

The main factors we used to rank male enhancement supplements include: purity of ingredients, scientific support, manufacturer reputation, and public reviews. The male supplement industry is notorious for a number of reasons. Some consumers recall the hilarious ads used by some male enhancement pill supplements. For us, the notoriety of the industry comes primarily from the plethora of large-scale scams that it has bred. Nobody wants to fall victim to a supplement scam, and men who are already feeling emasculated, and being robbed of their cash by an inefficient formula can be an added source of stress and depression.

Don’t get scammed by dietary supplements in the male enhancement market. Below, you’ll find a ranked list of some of the top male enhancement pills we found available in 2021. Each of these pills has been carefully vetted for effectiveness, quality of ingredients, scientific backing, and more. This guide shouldn’t be a substitute for your own research. We recommend that you carefully vet all of the sources and claims included below. We made every effort to ensure that we bring you only the most up-to-date information about the male enhancement supplements in our top male enhancement pills list. However, doing your own research and consulting with your doctor is an important step in the dietary supplementation process.

For now, please enjoy our guide to the top male enhancement supplements of 2021.

Our Top 7 Rankings

Male enhancement supplements are for a very specific group of people, targeting men that aren’t happy with the way that their sex life has been going. While there are many difficulties that face older men, they can impact any age. Let’s take a look at the top male enhancement pills that we’ve found.

VigRX Plus





VigRX Plus is a performance booster for men that want to have a better sexual experience. With thousands of happy customers already, only two tablets are needed a day to get the desired benefits. This formula includes many herbal ingredients, like Korean red ginseng, gingko biloba, and tribulus terrestris. Most of these ingredients cater to the libido and testosterone production, which are essential to the experience.

The promises for this formula are simple – a firmer erection, greater pleasure, and a greater desire to engage in intercourse. The formula is allegedly the result of the work of medical professionals, and it may even increase the user’s length and girth.

For consumers that want to get a full 60-tablet box, the total cost on Amazon is $69.00, but that’s only if the user wants a one-time shipment. If they want to commit to multiple months of use, Amazon offers a “Subscribe & Save” option, which will save 10% on the order. This supplement can also be purchased at Walmart.com and other third-party retailers.

ProSolution Plus





ProSolution Plus specifically focuses on sexual health, especially as it relates to premature ejaculation, which is what makes it ranked so high on the list. The formula ensures that consumers are able to achieve a solid erection, rather than one that isn’t prepared for a night of passion. This formula claims to be clinically proven, though no supplement is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Along with the reduction in premature ejaculations and increase in erection hardness, the creators behind ProSolution Plus state that the effects help meant to have a more intense orgasm with their partner, lasting even longer to make sure that both parties are satisfied.

The ingredients in ProSolution Plus are minimal, only using a total of seven herbs – which are described with their scientific names on the label – to get the job done. Tribulus terrestris (the staple of many male enhancement formulas) is a little far down on the list, but users will also get ashwagandha root, black musli, and cowhage, which are not often included in these remedies. Even though the ingredients aren’t necessarily traditional for these formulas, the user will only need two capsules a day to make it work.

While ProSolution Plus doesn’t appear to be presently available on the Amazon.com website, consumers can get it from the official website (https://www.prosolutionplus.com/), which offers free shipping around the world. For one box, the total is $69.95, but there are packages with a higher quantity that reduce the cost per package.

ExtenZe





ExtenZe is one of the most popular male enhancement remedies on the market today, using a variety of herbal ingredients that are known for their effects on testosterone and the libido. Some of these well-known ingredients include tribulus terrestris, tongkat ali, GABA, and L-Arginine, but the creators also use black pepper as a way to increase the bioavailability.

With the quick onset of benefits, consumers should try to only take this product within a few hours before they want to have intercourse. As the body adjusts to the ingredients, nitric oxide levels go up, which inherently increases the sex drive and improves the erection. As the company states, with the use of this formula regularly, it increases pleasure and improves the user’s performance.

Extenze’s benefits have earned it a spot almost everywhere, even available in sample sizes in most drugstores and gas stations. However, to get a full-size package, consumers can check out Amazon for soft-gel capsules in a 30-count package for $24.50. This package is also available as a subscription for consumers that want to keep a steady supply of these pills available.

TestRX





TestRX provides users with a way to improve overall men’s health, instead of specifically focusing on erectile dysfunction or sexual performance. It caters to changes that happen as the body ages, like sleeping difficulties and worse performance in the bedroom. Users can take this remedy as a way to improve muscle mass, helping the body to naturally increase testosterone levels.

The TestRX recipe is far smaller than most of the other products on this list, offering several vitamins and minerals that keep men from becoming deficient in them. However, the ingredient with the greatest concentration is D-Aspartic Acid, which is an amino acid that is directly associated with testosterone synthesis.

When purchased from Amazon.com, consumers can get a 120-capsule box of TestRX for $59.95, and Amazon Prime members will qualify for free shipping. This product is one of the few formulas that doesn’t have any 1-star or 2-star reviewed on the website so far, giving consumers a little hope that this could help them.

Semenax





Semenax is a little different from other formulas on the list. Rather than improving erectile dysfunction or helping with the size of an erection, Semenax is all about increasing the amount of semen produced by the body. As an inherent result of this increase, men that use this remedy will experience longer orgasms, improve their pleasure, and more. This formula focuses on the long-term reaction that consumers may have to it, so users will do best to continue to use the formula for months on end to get the desire results. It isn’t technically meant as a fertility supplement, though consumers may notice that this increased production could increase their likelihood of pregnancy.

The formula for Semenex has a long list of ingredients, most of which are quite a bit different from the typical male-enhancing remedies. Instead, consumers get the prostate-regulating Swedish pollen flower, amino acid L-Lysine, and testosterone-increasing zinc oxide.

Semenex can be found on Amazon.com for $23.95, available in liquid form.

VigRX Nitric Oxide





VigRX makes an appearance earlier on this list, but the VigRX Nitric Oxide formula is a little different. Rather than just focusing on improving a sexual experience, this remedy increases nitric oxide levels for better blood flow, which is great for maintaining an erection and increasing in size. Nitric oxide supports cardiovascular health, mental health, sexual health, and the overall immune system.

VigRX Nitric Oxide is found on a few websites, including Natural Health Source where it is listed for $59.95 per bottle.

GenF20 Plus





GenF20 Plus wraps up the list, offering a remedy that is all about increasing testosterone levels naturally by restoring HGH levels. Available in a spray, it is predominantly advertised as an anti-aging system with male enhancement benefits, though it is not specifically for sexual performance. Of the benefits it boasts, consumers will also see fewer wrinkles in their complexion, improved focus and alertness, and an increased libido.

Without many of the ingredients that other products on this list have, there are still many substances that are known for their increase in the libido or sexual health. Some of the included substances include tribulus terrestris, astragalus, GABA, and L-Lysine.

The spray is available on Amazon for $240, so it is the most expensive product on this list. However, it also does a lot more, using just two pumps to get the promised results.

How We Ranked

The industry is filled with male enhancement pills that don’t make the grade and make big promises with little follow through. To make sure that consumers get good products, the rankings for this particular list were assembled with multiple factors considered.

One of the biggest considerations was the ingredients used, as we looked for ingredients that are known for improving sex hormones, sexual stamina, and male sexual function. This list focused on ingredients that are backed by scientific research that shows how well they help the sex drive. Some of those ingredients highlighted included L-arginine and tribulus terrestris.

Next, the rankings considered how many of these common ingredients were included in the makeup. Ingredients also played a role in how subdued these ingredients became, as formulas with a lot of flushing agents or stimulants were not prioritized.

The final consideration was the overall quality of the products, as we focused on bringing remedies to the male population that may actually get the job done for them.

Frequently Asked Questions About Male Enhancement Pills

What is a male enhancement pill?

Male enhancement pills are supplements that men can use to increase different aspects of their sex life, including their desire, performance, and hormones. Most commonly, these formulas are made up of different herbs to help increase the production of nitric oxide or testosterone, depending on the particular purpose of the supplement.

What is nitric oxide, and why is it important?

Nitric oxide is a compound, and it helps with the widening of blood vessels. By widening blood vessels, a man’s erection can become more swollen and bigger. It helps to release human growth hormone, and it has been linked to healthier blood flow.

What are the best vitamins and minerals for a man who is experiencing sexual difficulty?

When it comes to actual nutrients, rather than herbs and botanicals, studies show that zinc, copper, and magnesium are necessary. When an older man lacks these minerals in his diet, his sexual health is more likely to suffer.

How fast does a male enhancement pill act?

The amount of time that consumers have to wait to see the results of taking these supplements will depend on the particular product. Some formulas are designed to act pretty fast, only requiring the user to wait a couple hours or less. Other supplements are geared more towards long-term results, taking about a month or more to fully feel how the remedy changes the hormones and improves blood flow.

Where can consumers purchase male enhancement formulas?

Finding a male enhancement pill is relatively easy because they are everywhere. However, the key is to find a remedy that actually works, which are part of the reason that this list has been compiled. Whether the user selects one of the formulas on this list or another, the best way to shop is by seeking out a trustworthy online retailer and looking for products that show a full ingredient list.

How long do the effects of a male enhancement pill continue?

If the formula is strong and meant for pre-intercourse consumption, the effects will likely last for a few hours. However, if the remedy chosen is for continued improvement of sexual health, users should still receive the benefits for as long as they keep the supplement in their daily routine.

What happens when a man stops using his male enhancement formula?

Some of the benefits will fade faster than others, once a man decides to discontinue the use of these remedies. Nitric oxide production is likely to be the fastest chance, drastically dropping when the user starts going multiple days between doses. Without the same nitric oxide production, users may find it more difficult to keep an erection. More slowly, users will see a decrease in their libido, energy, and stamina.

Final Thoughts

Male enhancement pills are helpful to many individuals that simply aren’t happy with the way that their sex lives are. There are many different remedies on the market, but consumers should prioritize formulas that have tested ingredients and are sold by reputable brands. Though some of these formulas focus on one aspect of sexual health (like premature ejaculation or a stronger erection), the ultimate goal of these products is to reclaim a healthy and active sex life.

The last thing we want is for men suffering from male issues to be scammed by a supplement that’s nothing more than a glorified sugar pill. Unfortunately, many formulas on the market are just that. Other supplements claim to provide men with utterly impossible benefits, such as longer penises or tremendous muscle growth. Our choices for this list of the top male enhancement supplements of 2021 focused primarily on formulas that listed reasonable, achievable benefits backed by substantive scientific research.

A few closing notes should cap off this guide to the top male enhancement supplements of 2021. First, readers should take careful note of the methodology to our ranking system. Information on how we ranked these supplements can be found toward the top of this guide. We recommend taking this information and using it as you conduct your own research. People who are planning on taking male enhancement supplements should research pills very carefully before adjusting their schedule and adding in a given dietary supplement.

We also ask that consumers work to mitigate expectations. Like all supplement companies, some male enhancement pill manufacturers use sketchy sales tactics to make their products appear more helpful and appealing than they actually are. We ask that you remain particularly skeptical of any male enhancement pill that claims that it can help you permanently make your penis larger. Claims concerning unrealistically fast increases to t-levels should also be carefully vetted.

Increasing your masculine qualities via supplementation is a marathon, not a race. Men suffering from low testosterone are likely to experience a number of symptoms, including low libido, erectile dysfunction, a lack of confidence, and more. Male enhancement pills are no substitute for traditional medical treatments, which have been proven to be effective at improving testosterone levels in men. But this doesn’t mean that male enhancement pills are ineffective or scam-worthy. People all over the world have used vitamins, minerals, and herbs for centuries in order to improve their testosterone levels and feel like stronger men.

If you plan to use a male enhancement supplement in the near future, please consider closely reading and considering the information presented in this guide about the top male enhancement supplements of 2021. This is not a comprehensive guide, but our editors worked hard to bring readers some of the most scientifically backed pills on the market.

