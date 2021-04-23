Best Sleep Supplements (2021) Review Top Natural Sleep Aids

Find the best natural sleep supplements in 2021 and review the top deep sleep aid support formulas that have proven and potent ingredients with no side effects!

It’s no secret that a good night’s sleep is essential to your overall health and wellness. Sleep issues can cause both physical and mental issues and significantly impact your health in a negative way if unchecked.

In the United States, the National Institutes of Health estimates that up to 30% of adults have regular sleep disruptions with 10% of the adult population suffering from severe sleep issues. Thankfully, most adults can rely on the use of over-the-counter sleep aid to help them fall and stay asleep.

There are dozens of different herbal and pharmaceutical options to help you fall asleep, each with its’ own advantages and disadvantages.

If you’re suffering from sleep issues and are looking for the best sleep aids, our researchers have examined dozens of products and found the best 6 sleep aids for 2021 and beyond.

Ranking the Best Natural Sleep Aid Supplements in 2021

Let’s be honest: the COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the most disastrous events for mental health and wellness in the past century. It’s impossible to deny how difficult the disease has been for sufferers; COVID has claimed the lives of millions of people around the world. But with the lockdowns, the constant political debate, and the social impact of the pandemic, a deep wealth of emotional impacts continue to influence people around the world. In particular, the pandemic has led to an increase in the number of people suffering from depression, anxiety, and a long list of additional mental problems.

Another major emotional impact of the shared trauma of the pandemic has been insomnia. Many people struggle to sleep as reports of deaths, lockdowns, and disaster all over the world continue to climb. People should never feel ashamed of their sleep issues. Insomnia is a perfectly natural problem that millions of men and women every year suffer from. Getting treatment in the traditional medical sector is possible, but it is often costly and difficult. Additionally, consumers should remember that some medicines used to treat insomnia can be potentially addictive. Trazodone, for instance, is one pill used to treat men and women who struggle to sleep. Using it consistently can lead to several negative health effects, including dependency, drowsiness, and more.

Natural sleep supplements are once again gaining popularity among consumers all around the United States. Some misinformed sources have argued that sleep supplements are a new phenomenon, but this could not be more inaccurate. The truth is that sleep formulas have persisted in the pseudo-medical industry for many decades. In fact, some of the core ingredients used in popular alternative sleep pills have been used for thousands of years to help people become more restful and sleep better at night. Ingredients like hibiscus, melatonin, and multiple herbs were staples of native cultures who practiced their own healing processes far before the advent of what we consider to be modern medicine.

Over-the-counter (OTC) sleep medications usually contain antihistamines, which can create tolerances and contribute to a number of potentially dangerous side effects. To contrast, common alternative sleep-inducing ingredients like melatonin, Valerian Root, Magnesium, and Lavender come with virtually no side effects at all. The minerals, vitamins, and natural herbs that make up sleep supplements on the current market are generally very safe and carry little risk for side effects or addictions.

This guide is filled with some of the best natural alternative sleep medications available. We’ll walk consumers through everything they should know about buying and using sleep supplements. Our guide to the top sleep supplements of 2021 was carefully evaluated and compiled by our team of editors. We worked tirelessly to scour the web for the best supplements in the sleep formula market. We wanted to quickly weed through some of the sketchier supplements, and you’ll find more information below about how we came to the decisions that make up this guide.

Are you looking to revitalize your sleeping process using an alternative form of medication? This guide was made for people like you. There’s no need to search all over the web to find an effective sleep supplement. We’ve already worked to provide the following list of some of the best sleep supplements available on the sleep formula market today.

There are several factors to keep in mind when evaluating (and ranking) sleep supplements. Our editors considered all relevant considerations when compiling our list of the top formulas available today. We were particularly interested in finding supplements that used high quality ingredients. This is an obvious component of the ranking process that most consumers probably already know. But there are other factors that contribute to effective sleep supplements that we want you to understand and consider.

#1– Performance Lab Sleep





Performance Lab Sleep is #1 rated sleep supplement that uses a natural form of melatonin (Montmorency tart cherry) instead of the synthetic melatonin found in most sleep aids. This form of melatonin does tend to cause less grogginess in the morning, so Performance Lab Sleep may be best suited for individuals who’ve tried other sleep aids and found themselves with brain fog in the morning.

It also contains L-trytophan and several forms of magnesium – all of which can help regulate your sleep cycle and help you fall asleep faster.

#2 - NoctaLean





NoctaLean is an advanced sleep supplement that uses five well studied sleep inducing ingredients - tryptophan, melatonin, theanine, magnesium, and Melissa officinalis.

Melatonin is arguably the most proven sleep ingredient backed by hundreds of clinical studies. Tryptophan is an amino acid that also makes you feel drowsy and magnesium is essential to regulate your sleep cycle.

Overall, this formula is fantastic.

The only real drawdown to Noctalean is that it’s more expensive than your typical sleep supplement. It can cost as much as $69 per bottle for Noctalean but you can find deals to order it for as little as $49 a bottle.

In the supplement world you get what you pay for and we are huge fans of Noctalean’s formula so paying the premium price is certainly worth it if you want a real, quality night’s sleep.

#3 - Resurge





Resurge describes itself as a deep sleep & HGH support supplement designed to help you rejuvenate your body while you sleep. Using a “metabolic regeneration matrix” consisting of several amino acids and herbal extracts, Resurge is meant to balance your hormones, enhance your metabolism, and improve your overall health while you sleep.

In one serving (4 capsules), there’s 10mg of melatonin, which is definitely enough to put you to sleep. 5-HTP and L-theanine are also two other clinically studied ingredients that support restful sleep.

As far as the sleep side is concerned, Resurge has a great formula and plenty of melatonin to help you rest. We can’t really speak to the fat-burning side of Resurge, but if you’re looking for a good night’s sleep and want to possibly shed a few pounds – give Resurge a shot.

#4 – Pure Life Organics Sleep Slim Tea





Pure Life Organics Sleep Slim Tea is both a sleep supplement and a fat-burning supplement. It’s designed to help put you to sleep faster and then supercharge your metabolism while you sleep to help you slim down.

The main ingredients in Sleep Slim Tea appear to be ashwagandha, chamomile, and Magnolia bark, which may help support sleep. Unfortunately, there is no melatonin or GABA in Sleep Slim Tea, nor are there valerian root or hops.

#5 - Luna Sleep Aid

Luna is one of the top sleep aids thanks to its’ potent natural formula, affordable pricing, and overwhelmingly positive reviews. It’s currently the #1 sleep aid on Amazon with over 9,000+ verified reviews, most of which are positive.

Each capsule of Luna contains a solid dose of 3mg of melatonin, 75mg of valerian root, and 75mg of Chamomile extract to help gentle support deep, quality sleep. At only $18/bottle, Luna is a great buy and a fantastic sleep aid.

#6 – Gluconite





Gluconite is another sleep supplement that promises to also help you lose weight. Although it has no melatonin, Gluconite does contain 15 potent ingredients that are known to enhance deep sleep while optimizing metabolism and blood sugar levels overnight.

Truthfully, Gluconite probably won’t knock you out the way you might want it to. However, if you want to ease into the night before going to bed, Gluconite is probably a good option to go with because it offers many more benefits than just deeper, sounder sleep.

#7 – Zenwise Sleep Support

Like Luna, Zenwise is another bestseller on Amazon in the sleep aid category. However, in addition to including the normal ingredients like melatonin and chamomile, Zenwise also contains GABA and 5-HTP – two neurotransmitters are known to support deep, restful sleep.

#8 – VitaBalance Nature Sleep

VitaBalance Nature Sleep is another solid sleep aid with the “big 3” ingredients - melatonin, chamomile, and valerian root. However, VitaBalance also includes some lesser-known ingredients – magnesium, goji berry, and lemon balm.

These additional three ingredients are meant to relax your mind and make you have a feeling of calmness to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. It’s a potent formula that truly delivers results but it is one of the more expensive sleep aids on the market.

#9 – Nuzena Circadian Sleep Support +

Nuzena is known to sell high quality products and their sleep aid certainly fits the bill. Designed to support a natural sleep cycle, Nuzena Circadian Sleep Support + comes with a potent formula to help you sleep better, reduce anxiety levels, and relinquish your stress.

It is one of the most expensive sleep aids on the market but there are discounts available so you can purchase for as little as $20.

#10 – Sleep Sense

Sleep Sense is unique in that it isn’t really designed to knock you out the way other sleep aids are designed. Instead, Sleep Sense contains a potent dose of neurotransmitters along with a more moderate dose of melatonin.

While Sleep Sense contains enough melatonin to help you fall asleep, its true design is to feed your brain with GABA and serotonin so that it can recover while you asleep. Once you do fall asleep, Sleep Sense can help you fall into deeper sleep so when you wake up the next morning, you actually have that feeling that you had a truly good night’s sleep.

Who Needs a Sleep Aid?

Most people who agree that they do not get enough sleep on a semi-regular or regular basis. Any number of factors can play a role into why someone doesn’t sleep well. Stress, anxiety, alcohol composition, physical conditions, and even lighting can play a role into why someone isn’t sleeping enough or well.

Most sleep aids use a combination of herbal extracts and minerals to help induce sleep and ensure that you sleep throughout the night. Although commonly used by those suffering from insomnia, a sleep aid can be beneficial for anyone who experiences sleep issues more than once or twice a week.

Sleep issues also tend to become more severe as you become older as well, which is why sleep aids are more likely to be used by older adults in their forties and above.

Chronic sleep issues aren’t the only reason to take a sleep aid either. Temporary sleep issues caused by things like jet lag or a change in work schedule can create a situation where a sleep aid is beneficial. These sudden changes throw off your circadian rhythm off its’ natural cycle causing your sleep struggles. Taking a sleep aid can help set your internal clock to help you adjust to these changes.

You don’t necessarily need to have sleep issues to take a sleep aid as well. Travelers and shift workers will frequently use a sleep aid every day even if they don’t have any underlying sleep issues simply to ensure a good night’s sleep.

While sleep aids can be effective, they aren’t a guarantee though. Certain underlying conditions like thyroid conditions, obesity, and depression can be the main cause for sleep issues. Even if you take a sleep aid, you may not experience the benefits if you have one of these conditions. If for some reason you try a sleep condition and you still can’t sleep, you may want to speak to your doctor and see if you have a larger issue causing your problems.

How We Ranked the Best Sleep Supplements

Sleep aids are a dime a dozen now so finding the best supplements was a slow, thorough process. We researched over 50 sleep aids and relied on a number of factors to determine the best sleep aids. Some of the factors we used included:

#1 – Ingredient Formula & Dosage

We compiled a list of ingredients with the most clinical research for use as a sleep aid and gave preference to products with these ingredients. Some of the ingredients include melatonin, chamomile, 5-HTP, Gaba, valerian rot, and magnesium. Supplements that contained only one or none of these ingredients were excluded since there wasn’t much clinical data to back up their claims.

We also had to look at the actual dosage of each individual ingredient in every product. We immediately eliminated products that had a dosage that was too low or too high because of safety and efficiency concerns. A product dosed too low likely won’t be strong enough to help you fall asleep and a dosage too high could be dangerous.

#2 – Customer Reviews

After ingredient formula, we looked at the # of reviews and the overall sentiment of these customer reviews. We looked at what the general experience of customers was, whether they felt like they were falling asleep faster, staying sleep, and whether they felt the quality of their sleep improved.

We also considered products with a higher # of positive reviews and a longer history of reviews. Products that were around longer and had a proven history of delivering results to customers were ranked the best since there was a higher likelihood you would experience real benefits.

#3 – Pricing & Money Back Guarantee

There are plenty of sleep aids on the market so we wanted to find products that was well formulated with proven ingredients, but also wouldn’t break the bank. We eliminated products we felt were price gouging and eliminated products that used the “free trial method” to lure customers.

We also looked for companies that stood by their products by offering a money back guarantee. A 30 day money back guarantee was standard but we gave extra preference to products that offered a longer money back guarantee.

#4 – Overall quality

Finally, we looked at supplements that we felt just overall better quality. Products with a proper formula, competitive pricing, and a history of delivering results are ranked higher. We felt like the top products offer both the best chance at success without crushing your wallet.

We also gave extra consideration to supplements with other potential benefits. For example, products that contained minerals like zinc or magnesium were ranked higher as were products that had an extended release formulation since these products were more likely to help you fall asleep and stay sleep.

Best Sleep Aid Ingredients

Our top ranked sleep aids contain ingredients that have been clinically studied and proven to support healthy, deep sleep. Some of these ingredients include:

Melatonin:

Melatonin is included in virtually every single sleep aid. Melatonin is a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Low melatonin levels are known to cause serious sleep issues and could be the reason you struggle to sleep. Studies have shown that melatonin supplementation can shorten the time it takes to fall asleep, help increase REM sleep, and may reduce the effects of jet lag and other disruptions in your normal sleep cycle.

Magnesium:

Magnesium is an essential mineral needed for over 300 different enzyme related functions in the body. Studies have shown magnesium helps to control the body’s stress response and regulates the body’s bio clock. It also helps maintain GABA levels – a neurotransmitter that promotes sleep and stabilizes mood.

Valerian Root & Hops:

Both valerian root and hops are said to increase the body’s natural production of GABA – one of the most important brain chemicals for sleep. Hops are known to have sedative properties and may help you sleep longer. Studies have found that these two herbal ingredients work better when used together.

L-Theanine:

L-Theanine also helps elevate levels of GABA, as well as serotonin and dopamine. All three brain chemicals help to support mood, reduce stress, and enable you to fall asleep faster. Some research has shown theanine can help improve overall quality of sleep and theanine is helpful for both adults and children.

5-HTP:

5-HTP may help shorten the time it takes to fall asleep and increase length of sleep. Studies have also shown 5-HTP it may improve mood eliminate stress and anxiousness – two mental conditions that interfere with sleep. Some research even indicates 5-HTP may help to remove or eliminate depression as well.

Jujube:

Jujube is a fruit native to parts of Africa that can lengthen sleep time and increase time spent in deep, REM sleep – the most important type of sleep. It also acts as a natural sedative and boosts levels of neurotransmitters like serotonin and GABA.

There are other clinically studied ingredients in many sleep aids but these six are the most prevalent. Our top ranked products contain several of these ingredients and are properly dosed to give you the best chance at a better, longer night’s sleep.

Benefits of a Sleep Aid

Sleep aids can help you fall asleep faster:

If you’ve got sleep issues, then you’re more likely than not to struggle to fall asleep. It’s easy to roll around in bed with your mind racing for hours – unable to sleep.

Taking a sleep aid can help you fall asleep faster by regulating your sleep cycle and by putting your body and mind at ease. Once your body knows it is time to rest and go to sleep, you can fall asleep easier and may not roll around in bed nearly as long.

Sleep aids can help you stay asleep:

If struggling to fall asleep wasn’t bad enough, many people can’t seem to stay asleep. Waking up several times a night interrupts REM sleep – the deep sleep you need to truly feel rested and the sleep that helps your body recover.

Sleep aids containing ingredients like jujube, valerian root, and hops can help you stay asleep so you can enter the deep cycles of REM sleep so you feel well rested in the morning.

Sleep aids may help you get better quality sleep:

Even for some people that sleep seven or eight hours a night, the quality of sleep is poor. Entering the deepest parts of the sleep cycle is important to truly rest your body and to recover from the day before. Each sleep cycle lasts around 90 minutes and sleep aids help to regulate the sleep cycle so you can go through the five stages of sleep – including the ever important REM sleep.

Sleep aids can reduce anxiety and stress levels:

For many people, stress and anxiety levels are the root cause for sleep issues. Many sleep supplements now contain anti-anxiety and stress ingredients designed to calm your mind and reduce these feelings of anxiety and stress, which may be why you’re rolling in bed with your mind racing at night.

Side Effects & Risks

Although sleep aids are generally tolerated well and pose no real adverse risks to your health, it’s not to say there are zero risks. As always, you may want to discuss a specific supplement with your doctor before you try it just to make sure it’s safe.

Melatonin, the most common ingredient in sleep aids, is generally tolerated well by most individuals with little to no side effects. Some research suggests it may be troublesome if you have a neurological condition though.

For example, one study found an elevated risk of delirium in elderly patients taking melatonin. These patients were already in the hospital for a serious medical condition though and underlying conditions could’ve been the root cause for delirium – not necessarily melatonin.

Valerian root poses more of a risk, albeit still a small one. Valerian root is much more powerful because it actually affects brain chemistry. There are some documented cases of some potentially severe side effects – with one patient experience heart problems and strong delirium after taking a valerian root supplement. Other research suggests valerian root could interfere with some heart medications.

This is why it’s strongly recommended you speak to a doctor before taking a supplement with a high dose of valerian root.

Many of the other ingredients we mentioned above like L-theanine, chamomile, and magnesium are overwhelmingly safe and haven’t shown any real side effects. You may feel slightly drowsy the next morning but for the most part these ingredients are well tolerated and will not cause any side effects.

Sleep Aid FAQs

Q. What exactly is a sleep aid?

A. A sleep aid is any natural supplement designed to adjust or correct your cardiac rhythm – essentially your body’s sleep-wake cycle. Your cardiac rhythm can be interrupted by any number of things, both physical and mental. For example, frequent travelers often experience disruptions because of constantly changing time zones.

Sleep aids attempt to correct this disruption so you can fall asleep, stay asleep, and feel rested in the morning.

Q. What’s the best sleep aid?

A. Melatonin is arguably the best all-natural sleep aid. It’s actually a hormone the body synthesizes on its’ own to regulate the sleep-wake cycle. There’s overwhelming clinical data to support the case for using melatonin as a sleep aid. It’s your best bet to fall asleep and stay asleep without having brain fog the next morning.

Some supplements will also include many of the ingredients we mentioned above like hops and valerian root to help you fall asleep faster. These ingredients play more of a supportive role and are just an added bonus.

Q. How do you take sleep aids?

A. You should read the label on the supplement you purchase to get specific instructions on how to take that individual product. In general, most sleep aids just require you take one or two capsules within an hour of going to bed.

Look for a product with a dosage of 1-5mg of melatonin. This range has been widely studied and is considered both safe and effective for most people. The stronger the dosage, the faster and harder you will likely sleep so keep that in mind when choosing a product.

Q. Are sleep aids guaranteed to work?

A. No sleep aid is guaranteed to work for everybody. In fact, no supplement can make that claim – regardless of the type. While melatonin-based sleep aids do have extremely high success rates, there’s no guarantee it will work for you.

Underlying medical conditions including anxiety, stress, depression, certain heart conditions, and many more can interfere with your sleep cycle and prevent you from sleeping. Even if you take a sleep aid you may not be able to sleep until these underlying conditions are addressed.

Q. What sleep aids work for older adults?

A. Older adults and the elderly are best suited taking sleep aids with melatonin and magnesium. These two ingredients have been rigorously studied and have proven beneficial for older adults and the elderly.

Q. What are antihistamines?

A. Antihistamines are arguably the strongest pharmaceutical sleep aids available but they often have more downsides than upsides. Ask anybody who’s taken Benadryl for allergies – they’ll tell you the tiredness and drowsiness is real.

The upside to taking an antihistamine is that it tends to work pretty quickly. However, when you wake up it can be very difficult clearing the brain fog and drowsiness. Antihistamines are known to cause dry mouth, constipation, and increase heart rate as well.

Due to these risks, antihistamines are best taken by younger adults in a situation where ample time is available the next morning. For example, if you’re struggling to sleep when sick, an antihistamine may be a good idea to take since you’re likely not going to work the next morning and have enough time to wake up.

Q. If my sleep aid doesn’t work, what options do I have?

A. If you take a sleep aid and find it still doesn’t work for you, then you probably will need to speak to your doctor or a medical professional about a prescription sleep aid. There are stronger drugs on the market that can help you sleep but these drugs often come with higher risks of side effects.

These side effects can be severe in some instances so it is best to consider a prescription sleep aid as a last resort. For many people, an underlying condition is the root cause of sleep problems that can be corrected and once discovered, sleep issues go away so a prescription sleep drug isn’t needed.

When in doubt, speak to your doctor. He or she should be able to address the root cause of your sleep issues so you can get back to sleeping well at night again.

Recap

If you’re struggling to sleep, you’ve got a lot of options available to you.

You’ll likely want to start by taking a basic melatonin supplement. to see if your sleep issues go away. If not, you may want to consider one of the stronger sleep supplements containing ingredients like valerian root, chamomile, or hops to help you fall asleep.

If sleep supplements still cannot help you sleep, then you’ll need to speak to a doctor as you may have more important underlying conditions that need to be addressed.

For example, our editorial team was careful to toss aside any sleep supplement that claimed to provide extreme additional benefits. Some sleep supplements, for example, claim to help users lose weight while also helping them sleep better at night. This is possible, but not likely. Some of the best formulas in the supplement industry focus their efforts on solving one core problem. For sleep supplement, a formula should focus primarily on helping people enter deep REM sleep quickly and stay that way for the entire night.

Should you try a sleep supplement today? There are quite a few considerations to keep in mind before answering this important question. First, you should rule out any serious conditions with your doctor before starting a treatment plan that is heavy on alternative treatment. If you’re experiencing depression, anxiety, or medical insomnia, you should consider negotiating a treatment plan with your doctor. These issues can be very serious, especially if they have been left untreated for too long.

But if there is truly nothing else that the traditional medical industry can do for you, then supplementation is an excellent choice. People who only experience moderate sleeping problems should also consider using a supplement. The core ingredients contained in the supplements on our list have been used for centuries. Some have even been used for a thousand years or more to help men and women sleep better at night. Restlessness can have many causes, but melatonin, Valerian root, and other natural remedies can all be potential solutions.

If you’re sleeping badly during the COVID-19 pandemic, we don’t blame you. As this worldwide event continues, it is likely that a large portion of the global population will suffer from some sleeping problems at some point or another. If this sounds like you, then we recommend trying one of the supplements included in the list above. Using the right combination of ingredients can do more than help you sleep better at night. A good night’s rest can impact nearly every part of your life. You’ll feel better at school, at work, or even just at home once you’ve slept well for a good 6-8 hours.

We always recommend that you conduct your own research before using a dietary supplement for anything, including sleep. Once you’ve made your decision on trying a supplement, the formulas above might be an excellent choice.

