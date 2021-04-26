Increased Budgets For High Quality Content Is Key Among Television Broadcasting Market Trends

Television Broadcasting Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company's Television Broadcasting Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Broadcasting industry trends include how several studios are increasing their budgets for TV shows to produce high quality content. Since they now have many platforms to generate revenues, studios are willing to invest on producing high quality content. For example, Netflix invested about £100 million on the TV series ‘The Crown’. Thus, the demand for quality content and the availability of multiple video on demand platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, mobile applications and web portals to generate revenues encouraged studios to produce TV shows with high budgets.

The television broadcasting market consists of the revenues from broadcasting images together with sound and producing or transmitting visual programming to affiliated broadcast television stations, which in turn broadcast the programs to the public on a predetermined schedule of entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate television broadcasting studios and facilities for the programming and transmission of programs to the public. Programming may originate in their own studio, from an affiliated network, or from external sources. The television broadcasting market is segmented into television station and television network.

The major players covered in the global television broadcasting industry are Time Warner Inc, Walt Disney, Viacom Inc, CBS Corporation, NBC Universal Media LLC.

The global television broadcasting market is expected to grow from $217.05 billion in 2020 to $234.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The television broadcasting services market is expected to reach $296.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global television broadcasting market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global television broadcasting market.

The global television broadcasting market is segmented by type into television station, television network, by broadcaster type into public, commercial, and by revenue source into subscription-based, advertisement-based.

The global television broadcasting market is segmented by type into television station, television network, by broadcaster type into public, commercial, and by revenue source into subscription-based, advertisement-based.

