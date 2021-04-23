Mickey Oralevich of Adventure Awaits Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's hard to see the picture when you're in the frame. That’s why everyone can benefit from having a coach. A coach is there to be your champion and believe in you when you don't believe in yourself, to help you understand that everything that you need to live a more authentic and extraordinary life is already inside of you.

“Coaches are gatekeepers of an incredibly powerful human-based profession to unlock human potential and see transformation in every possible moment. It is an orientation to life that celebrates the uniqueness in each person. It is a commitment to excellence and possibility rather than limitation and fear. People come to coaching for a variety of reasons: they want more fulfillment in their lives; they feel stuck; they want to make a change,” says Coach Mickey.

“The role of a coach is to be a change agent to help clients live as fully as possible. My job as a coach is to create and hold a space for others to grow. To unleash that calling inside that longing to find full expression. I evoke this transformation by asking provocative questions, providing challenges, and brainstorming possibilities. My greatest privilege as a coach is witnessing my clients step more into their wholeness.”

Mickey is the founder of Adventure Awaits Coaching.

“The reason why I named my practice Adventure Awaits is because, as a coach, I stand for self-awareness, choice, empowerment and adventure,” says Mickey. “I help my clients approach their lives with more curiosity, more power, more creativity and choice. I'm tapping into their strengths and uncovering their values to get them really clear on their vision and move them toward action. I want my clients to step into their power and go on that adventure.”

In addition to Adventure Awaits, Mickey also works as an executive coach and facilitator at Google, where he helps create more conscious and authentic leaders. Prior to this role, Mickey was the Head of Sales Development and Chief Storyteller at Google, helping sales teams tell more engaging stories to clients. Before joining Google, he was the Director of Global Marketing and Sales and American Express.

“I work with mission-driven leaders that want to be more authentic, heart-led, inspirational; that want to be better storytellers, communicators, presenters; that want to build more creative cultures, do deep work, lead change.”

Mickey wants his clients to tap into what he calls “the leader within.”

“The leader within is your wisest self, your best self, the parts of you that have clarity, courage, and wisdom, the guardian of your purpose and values,” says Mickey. “That voice is always whispering to you, helping you become more whole, and it comes from places of self-authorship and self-acceptance.”

For more information, visit www.adventureawaitscoaching.com