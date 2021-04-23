“WIN THE FUTURE” 2021 Venture Contest for International Entrepreneurs Welcomes Innovation Teams
With the Opportunity to Win Non-Equity Award FundingOULU, FINLAND, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International entrepreneurs, innovation teams and startups are invited to take part in the “WIN THE FUTURE” 2021 Venture Contest, Finland Contest Area, initiated from Suzhou, China.
With a history of over 2500 years, Suzhou Municipality of China boasts a beautiful landscape and cultural richness. Still, Suzhou is better known as one of the strongest economic powerhouses in China. Located in China's economic epicentre and next to Shanghai, the city is characterized by its large industrial parks, multiple ports, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and sufficient public and private fundings.
This “WIN THE FUTURE” Venture Contest aims to give international innovation teams a stage to share their businesses and innovation progresses with the Chinese audience, and a chance to win awards to support their project development financially. At the same time, it is a great opportunity for Suzhou to attract high-quality overseas innovation and entrepreneurship projects, as well as high-level talent teams to empower the city.
There will be six teams winning the contest’s awards with an official certificate and non-equity fundings:
- 1st place (one team): 30k CNY reward/team
- 2nd place (two teams in total): 20k CNY reward/team
- 3rd place (three teams in total): 10k CNY reward/team
The team winning first place can directly enter the interview process of the Gusu Leading Talent Program. If the team passes the evaluation, it will be granted 1-4 million CNY non-equity funding.
Contestants can also benefit from the participation with awareness in China (the 2nd largest market in the world), feedback from business elites in China, opportunities to gain potential Chinese partners, valuable referenced experience when applying other public innovation fundings, public and private support resources when entering the Chinese market, etc.
Interested teams can start the participation process, without any application fee, by making an application (with an attached application form and a Business Plan in PPT sent to winthefuture@hohot.fi) by May 10th, 2021. 10 teams will be selected and informed to take part in the Virtual Pitching Contest on May 25th, 2021.
More about the contest and the application: www.hohot.fi/winthefuture2021
