Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4700 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in the 4700 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:54 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A vehicle of interest, described as a Chevy Tahoe with dark tint, running boards, a sunroof, roof rack, and no front tag, was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.