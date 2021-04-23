Inspiring Story of an Empowered Woman, Shining Bright. Exclusive Interview of Diamond Singson

Diamond Singson

Humble Beginnings of Diamond Singson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who would have thought a lady from the Philippines has marked her name for herself in the corporate world and now in business as well in the international setting? Prior to her success, she worked hard and persevered to achieve her aspirations. Who is Diamond Singson? Know her story and be inspired by her words from this exclusive interview.

“I’m probably more known by many, especially the corporate and business sectors in the Philippines and other foreign countries, including some politicians and diplomats, by my maiden name, Diamond Feliciano. As a matter of fact, those important people can even give a better description of me than anybody, aside of course from my husband, John Singson, who can be biased if asked.

Before anything else, I would like everyone to know that unlike the famous political roots of my husband, I came from a very humble family. I’m proud to share this and would like to give honor to my late parents who raised me and my two other siblings so well, that despite being simple people, we we’re able to accomplish our aspirations from our own hard work and dedication, beyond people’s expectations."

Share with us your educational background.

Notwithstanding the simplicity of life, I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to finish a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Economics and acquired my Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from 2 respected universities in Manila. Not to mention, my special badges as a Green-Belt in Lean Six Sigma and a certificate holder in Strategic Negotiation and Conflict Resolution from the Asian Institute of Management (AIM).

How about your corporate experiences domestic and international?

Professionally, I acquired my formal corporate discipline and training from my 6-year and 10-year stints in a prestigious food and beverage manufacturing corporation, and top multinational oil and gas company, Chevron, respectively. Add my few posts abroad after Chevron before I earned my executive positions as I repatriated to our country. I was invited to join his empire and was appointed as Assistant Vice President by the very prominent business tycoon in the Philippines, Dennis Uy of UDENNA, thereafter, I was back in a multinational setting and got posted as Director for Operations.

What lesson learned from High-Profile professionals?

Entrepreneurial thinking, during those years, I had the opportunity to work on special projects involving high profile personalities and diplomats, which made my professional experiences and business networks, in both domestic and international settings, richer.”

Don’t mistake me for an “achiever”, I am far from being that, others are more worthy of that title. I am more driven by challenge, following my life motto since I was 7, “Who Dares Wins!” As a young girl, I was so focused on my dreams and equipped myself with knowledge knowing that it will be my edge one day… it actually did work for my advantage, coupled with a tremendous amount of prayer.

Not everyone has the audacity to do what you did to achieve your corporate business stature, what makes you different from others who you said are more “achievers” than you?

“I’m a Diamond... I have to shine! You know, my Dad was a brilliant wise man, he gave me and my siblings names that will define who we should be as a person. He would always remind us that we should live by it, as he said to us one time “Listen, what’s in your name? You are the persona of your name therefore, you should be worthy of carrying it.” That day, it dawned on me that I’m a freakin’ Diamond… am I giving justice to it?!

This mindset encompasses everything I did in my life and probably the reason for being where I am now. I drive myself further and farther in everything I do, across all categories, may it be in sports, career, or anything you can think of. I know I can give more and I can be better. Thing is, I do my best to win in life as a whole, not just on stage or any form of competition, that delineates my character as a person, my career badges and sports trophies are just bonuses. But of course, like a raw precious stone, I was imperfect in more ways than one but through time I was slowly “polished” ... and still, the polishing continues.

What’s your advice to all women who want to become successful in their career or in any endeavor?

“Not just for women but for men too… don’t be contented in your present situation, find that urge, that fire in you to keep pushing, to keep going. Set aside other’s opinions, good or bad, just focus on your objectives and make sure you nail them. Always move to the next chapter of your life book, don’t be fixated on one… as for me, I’m not yet done writing my story, I’m still in the process of creating sensational next chapters.

Don’t compete with anyone but yourself, you are your own champion and failure. Set an objective and put a timeframe for completion. But be prepared as you flourish, expect that you will have more haters out there and they will always try to pull you down.

Do your best to win in life in all the good ways possible, this will define and differentiate you from others as a person, you will never go wrong… it’s what matters in the end anyway.”

Quite a moving and inspiring success story, Diamond is true, an epitome of a strong-willed and empowered woman… truly fitting of her name. From her humble beginnings, she managed to make a powerful shift by not competing with others but by winning in life – words we should all remember.

Her life story, as she said, is not yet finished, what could her thrilling next chapters be? We all can’t wait to find out.

