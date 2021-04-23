Shaftsbury/DUI #1, Possession of Regulated Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B301056
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 4/22/2021 at 1739 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Granger Hollow Road, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-Drug, Possession of a Regulated Substance
ACCUSED: Christopher Thomas
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 22, 2021 at approximately 1739 hours, Troopers
from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a minor motor vehicle
crash on Granger Hollow Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. The operator of the
vehicle was identified as Christopher Thomas (33) of Shaftsbury, VT. While
speaking with Thomas, several indicators of impairment were observed and Thomas
was subsequently screened for driving under the influence. Thomas was ultimately
arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Possession of a Regulated
Substance. Thomas was cited to appear at the Bennington County Superior
Court-Criminal Division on June 28, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the listed
charges.
The Vermont State Police was assisted in the incident by Bennington Rescue, the
Bennington Police Department, and Wilmington Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/28/21 at 0815
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421