Shaftsbury/DUI #1, Possession of Regulated Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B301056

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 4/22/2021 at 1739 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Granger Hollow Road, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Drug, Possession of a Regulated Substance

ACCUSED: Christopher Thomas

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 22, 2021 at approximately 1739 hours, Troopers

from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a minor motor vehicle

crash on Granger Hollow Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. The operator of the

vehicle was identified as Christopher Thomas (33) of Shaftsbury, VT. While

speaking with Thomas, several indicators of impairment were observed and Thomas

was subsequently screened for driving under the influence. Thomas was ultimately

arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Possession of a Regulated

Substance. Thomas was cited to appear at the Bennington County Superior

Court-Criminal Division on June 28, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the listed

charges.

The Vermont State Police was assisted in the incident by Bennington Rescue, the

Bennington Police Department, and Wilmington Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/28/21 at 0815

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.