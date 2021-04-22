DLNR News Release: WAIKĪKĪ BEACH MAINTENANCE SAND REPLINISHMENT PROJECT IN FINAL STAGE

Newsroom Posted on Apr 22, 2021 in Latest News

(Waikīkī) – A small mountain of marine sand has emerged on Kūhiō Beach, as the planned beach maintenance/sand replenishment project enters the final sand placement stage of the project in the heart of Hawai‘i’s major tourism district. The project started on January 26 and has been successful in retrieving approximately 20,000 cubic yards of offshore sand and stockpiling it on the beach in anticipation of final placement in the Royal Hawaiian to Moana Beach cell.

The project retrieved sand from a large sand field in shallow waters about 1,000-feet offshore. The DLNR Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands (OCCL) oversees the replenishment, and together with contractors, Kiewit Infrastructure Group and American Marine, and the Waikīkī Beach Special Improvement District Association (WBSIDA) are announcing an updated truck hauling and sand placement schedule as the project enters the final stage.

Beginning April 26th, trucks will be moving sand six days a week (Mon.-Sat.) from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Dolan Eversole of the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant and WBSIDA explained, “Instead of hauling sand seven half-days each week, as originally planned, this new schedule should cut the total days on site by at least two weeks. That means a shorter duration of interruptions and disruptions for beach-goers and surrounding businesses and completion of the project in time for the summer holiday season.”

OCCL Administrator Sam Lemmo said, “We encountered a few delays, but after three months, we are happy to announce that the pumping phase has been nearly completed and we are ready to move the sand on to the beach. There are numerous cost-savings and operational efficiencies associated with moving to the accelerated six-day-a-week schedule including our planned completion before June.”

Contractors estimate the addition of five hours of hauling each day could result in two to three fewer weeks of hauling. The beach will remain open, but the truck haul route along the beach will be closed when active, with dedicated access points to allow access to the ocean. Back-up beepers on the trucks will be disabled and replaced with a soft “scratch” noise. The active construction zone where the sand is being placed will be cordoned off each day and clear marked with cones, tape, and barricades for people’s safety. There will be no work on Sundays and beach areas are open with the exception of the project staging area and at Kūhiō Beach.

The sand placement will start at the Diamond Head end of the Royal Hawaiian beach cell near the Duke Kahanamoku statue and the placement will progress 100-200 linear feet down the beach working towards the Royal Hawaiian groin each day and be completed by mid-May.

This is the second time in a decade Waikīkī has had a sand replenishment project and Lemmo thinks, due to sea level rise, this will be necessary over the course of the next few decades, every 5-10 years.

In the video below, Lemmo explains the ins and outs of a beach improvement project and viewers get a close-up look at the work, offshore and onshore.

# # #

(RESOURCES)

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – “The Big Sand Move – Replenishing Hawai’i Beaches”:

https://vimeo.com/519295137

HD video – Waikīkī Beach improvement project (March 2, 2021):

https://vimeo.com/519233786

(shot sheet attached)

Photographs – Waikīkī beach improvement project (March 2, 2021): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/fa6stcewc07tftf/AAD7ICuYDZVQBUlMbZgkEuVba?dl=0

Additional maps and project details:

https://www.wbsida.org/waikiki-beach-maintenance

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

(808) 587-0396

[email protected]