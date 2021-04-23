Barceló Maya Grand Resort Celebrates Vast Increase in Sea Turtle Numbers
Green Globe recently recertified Barceló Maya Grand Resort for the third year in acknowledgement of their commitment to preserving nature.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barceló Maya Grand Resort is a 6-hotel property located in the Riviera Maya, on the Mexican Caribbean. The resort stretches over 1.2 miles of sandy beach with crystal clear waters and lies adjacent to the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef system and National Natural Protected Areas.
Green Globe recently recertified Barceló Maya Grand Resort for the third year in acknowledgement of their commitment to preserving nature and the environmental initiatives implemented at the resort.
Sea Turtle Conservation
Strong sustainable actions by the resort encourages engagement with the local community and raises awareness of environmental issues. In compliance with Federal, State and Municipal laws and regulations on environmental matters and protection of wildlife, the resort strives to protect sea turtles and help proliferate turtle population numbers along its 1.2 miles of beach.
Turtle numbers have increased significantly since 2017 after large volumes of sargassum, invasive brown seaweed, were cleared from the beach and surrounding sea waters. From 2018 through to 2020, sand dunes had a chance to recover. In 2018, 240 nest eggs were recorded which increased to 4865 in 2020. In 2018, 615 sea turtles were successfully released increasing to 4595 in 2020. Resort team members are very pleased with their marine conservation efforts and the happy outcome.
Reforestation & Green Spaces
Reforestation with native specimens and tropicalized ornamental flora is another conservation activity carried out at the property. At an onsite vivarium, 73 different plant species are propagated with approximately 60% of the plants grown for reforestation. Garden waste resulting from pruning becomes compost to nourish gardens and green areas.
Green spaces within the property including mangrove areas are designed to complement environmental services such as aquifer recharge zones, microclimate systems, generation of oxygen, carbon capture, reducing climate change effects, conservation of habitat and flora and fauna species and minimizing soil erosion. Striped iguana, cereque, raccoon, deer, squirrel, as well as resident and visiting birds are just some of the native wildlife that can be observed and enjoyed at the resort.
Effective Resource Management
Barceló Maya Grand Resort is committed to minimizing its environmental impacts on surrounding areas. Measures implemented for the rational consumption of water, the efficient use of energy, optimization in the use of materials and resources and caring for the environment through the use of non-toxic materials are all part of a comprehensive sustainability management plan carried out at the resort.
Most interior lighting at Barceló Maya Grand Resort is LED and a computerized Building Management System (BMS) controls energy savers and smart sensors installed in guest rooms saving 25% of energy usage. Luminosity of exterior areas is controlled by the BMS saving between 15 to 20% in energy consumption.
Sensors, with maximum water saving technology, are installed in sinks, showers, toilets and urinals. 100% of wastewater is delivered to an efficient, high tech water treatment plant. The treated water is partly used for irrigation or injected into the subsoil in compliance with applicable Mexican Government standards. The sustainable water treatment methods used ensures that groundwater is not contaminated.
Preventative Maintenance Program
Equipment maintenance is continuously performed to prevent breakdowns and increase efficiency in the daily operation of machinery. The Preventative Maintenance Program (PMP) assists in the detection of any leaks or wear in the hydraulic network system.
