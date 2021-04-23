Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hawaii State Bar Exam Score to Remain 133 for July 2021 Exam

Posted on Apr 22, 2021

HONOLULU — Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court announced today that for those applicants sitting for the Hawaii bar examination scheduled to begin on July 27, 2021, the passing score will be temporarily modified to 133.

Questions may be directed to Elizabeth Zack, Supreme Court Staff Attorney, at 808-539-4747.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

