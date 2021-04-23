RICHTER7, KASSING ANDREWS MERGE, Form New Powerhouse Ad Agency: MāHK Advertising
MāHK Advertising services clients in more than 40 markets from California to Florida, No layoffs, Will hire
To ‘māhk’ a buzz, we invited employees to the Vivint arena, introduced MāHK Advertising on big screens and had the former Utah Jazz announcer introduce each new team member just like the pro players.”SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of Utah’s largest and most decorated advertising agencies, Richter7 and Kassing Andrews Advertising, are merging to create MāHK Advertising (pronounced “make”), which will immediately rank as one of Utah’s largest media buying agencies.
Effective June 1, 2021, MāHK Advertising will operate from Kassing Andrews’ building, 2545 E. Parleys Way, Salt Lake City, and service current clients in more than 40 markets from California to Florida.
“We are absolutely thrilled to combine these complementary marketing teams of professionals to serve our clients with media buying power, unmatched creative executions, analytics and customer service,” said Jason Kassing, partner/EVP of MāHK and cofounder of Kassing Andrews, which was established in 2002. “Both Kassing Andrews and Richter7 have had strong years recently and have no plans to lay off any employees. In fact, MāHK is interviewing now for seasoned professionals to strengthen our digital media and account services teams.”
With its roots in Utah since 1971, Richter7, originally Fotheringham & Associates, is Utah’s longest standing advertising agency and winner of the most local and regional ADDY awards in Utah.
“Combining our strengths and melding two highly respected agencies in the business only makes sense,” said Tal Harry, Richter7 CEO and partner/EVP of MāHK. “Because clients love the strategic leadership and analytics we provide, layering on the media buying clout of Kassing Andrews with ours only results in better value for each client.”
MāHK’s expertise will continue to focus on food, automotive, grocery, tourism and higher education industries, with clients such as Papa Murphy’s, Big O Tires, Maverik, ICON Health & Fitness, Associated Food Stores, Lagoon, Quick Quack Car Wash, Nate Wade and more.
“At our core, we create great escapes for our clients whose consumers feel trapped in the tediousness of everyday lives, not only during the pandemic but far beyond,” said Harry.
The concept of great escapes will focus on great eating and great travel experiences as central categories.
“With our 70 years of marketing expertise, we have proudly embedded in our name that we will ‘MāHK’ better advertising, ‘MāHK’ businesses grow and ‘MāHK’ better results with successful campaigns that we will ‘MāHK’ with each client,” said Kassing.
MāHK Advertising derived its unconventional name by applying the first letter of its four principals’ last names: Walt McRoberts, Karen Andrews, Tal Harry and Jason Kassing. The 30-member agency team was officially introduced in a surprise event on the arena floor of Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz.
“To ‘māhk’ an exciting buzz, we surprised employees from both agencies by inviting them to the lower bowl of the Vivint arena, which they had all to themselves,” said Harry. “After playing a video on big screens introducing MāHK Advertising, former Utah Jazz announcer Dan Roberts introduced each new team member onto the floor just like the pro basketball players are announced to start a game. We were the first non-NBA players on the floor in over a year. The whole event was wild and something they will remember for life.”
For more information, visit mahkadvertising.com or call 801-652-5555.
