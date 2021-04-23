Russia orders troops again to base after large buildup close to Ukraine border

A buildup of Russian troops along the border in recent weeks has reignited tensions in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists demanding independence from Kiev since 2014.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday said troops had successfully completed drills near Ukraine and would return to their permanent bases by May 1.

“I believe that the objectives of the snap drill have been fully achieved. The troops have demonstrated the ability to provide a reliable defense of the country,” Shoigu said at a meeting in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Kiev in 2014.

Shoigu’s announcement comes weeks after Moscow initiated the largest buildup of troops near the Ukrainian border since 2014. The European Union estimated Tuesday that more than 100,000 troops had amassed near the border and in Crimea.

It was unclear from Thursday’s announcement how many troops would remain in the region. State Department spokesperson Ned Price acknowledged Russia’s…

