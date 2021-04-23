Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,734 in the last 365 days.

Russia orders troops again to base after large buildup close to Ukraine border

A buildup of Russian troops along the border in recent weeks has reignited tensions in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists demanding independence from Kiev since 2014.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday said troops had successfully completed drills near Ukraine and would return to their permanent bases by May 1.

“I believe that the objectives of the snap drill have been fully achieved. The troops have demonstrated the ability to provide a reliable defense of the country,” Shoigu said at a meeting in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Kiev in 2014.

Shoigu’s announcement comes weeks after Moscow initiated the largest buildup of troops near the Ukrainian border since 2014. The European Union estimated Tuesday that more than 100,000 troops had amassed near the border and in Crimea.

It was unclear from Thursday’s announcement how many troops would remain in the region.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price acknowledged Russia’s…

The post Russia orders troops again to base after large buildup close to Ukraine border appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Russia orders troops again to base after large buildup close to Ukraine border

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.